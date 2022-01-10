




















































 
























Brickman leads Filipinos' hoops brilliance in Taiwan league
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 3:06pm





 
MANILA, Philippines – Ace Filipino-American guard Jason Brickman was not to be left behind in flying the flag high overseas following his steady play for the league-leading Kaohsiung Aquas in the T1 League in Taiwan.


The 6-foot-0 playmaker flashed his brilliance in back-to-back games over the weekend as the Aquas solidified hold of top spot with an impressive 8-1 slate.


Brickman dished out 12 points and nine assists plus four steals in their 96-83 win over the Tainan TSG Ghost Hawks at the Kaohsiung Arena after racking up a 12-8-5-3 line in their 93-76 romp of New Taipei CTBC DEA.


Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Heading erupted for 22 points as the Taichung Suns (3-5) trounced the Taoyuan Leopards, 101-74, to snap a three-game slump.


The Fil-Australian Heading was the No. 1 pick of Terrafirma in the special Gilas round of the PBA Draft last year while Brickman was among the anticipated top picks in the regular round.


Brickman, however, missed the deadline due to eligibility requirements that the PBA has already relaxed since. He still looms as one of the top selections this year.


Another Fil-Am prospect in Caelan Tiongson has made his mark in Taiwan after being the consistent leader for the Leopards. He had 27 points and 17 rebounds in their loss to Heading and the Suns.


 










 









