Didal suffers 'minor injuries' after motorcycle mishap
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 1:20pm





 
Didal suffers 'minor injuries' after motorcycle mishap
Philippines' Margielyn Arda Didal reacts after competing in the skateboarding women's street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
Jeff Pachoud / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines – Nothing, not even a motorcycle accident, could prevent Filipina skateboarding ace Margielyn Didal could stop her from seeking more Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games glory.


Didal, 22, had escaped potentially dangerous injuries after she had an accident while parking in Cebu a few days ago that resulted to merely facial wounds, a busted lip and some body scratches.


The Olympian though did not appear hurt and was quick to brush it aside and even joined the Typhoon Odette relief efforts back home.


“Minor injuries, malayo sa bituka,” said a source close to Didal.


Didal is preparing to snare gold medals anew in the Hanoi SEA Games set May 12-23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games slated September 10-25.


Injuries are nothing new to Didal being in a sport known for its dangerous stunts and acrobatic moves.


And a few scratches here and there won't slow the energetic Didal down.


 










 









