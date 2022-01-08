




















































 
























Sports
 
Philippine Olympic body open to recognizing PATAFA chief anew
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 8, 2022 | 3:00pm





 
Philippine Olympic body open to recognizing PATAFA chief anew
Athletics president Phillip Juico
 


MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino is open to reconsidering their decision declaring Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Philip Ella Juico persona non grata should the mediation between the latter and EJ Obiena end well.


“We’ll follow the process, we’ll cross the bridge when we get there,” said POC president Abraham Tolentino during Saturday’s interview with Noli Eala’s Power and Play at One PH.


The congressman from Tagaytay said the POC had practically joined the ceasefire concerning the Obiena issue by calling off their general assembly meeting initially scheduled Wednesday and resetting it to tentatively on January 26.


“We in the POC are also in a ceasefire just like EJ and PATAFA,” said Tolentino.


PATAFA was the first to heed the call of Malacanang and the Philippine Sports Commission to put an end to the impasse by suspending the former’s implementation of their recommendations that included expulsion of Obiena from the national team at least for the next two weeks.


Then 26-year-old Obiena followed by relenting to the mediation after showing initial reservations to it.


Tolentino is hoping the mediation ends up successful.


If not, the PhilCycling chief vowed to do everything they can to support Obiena.


“We will give full support to EJ. It’s difficult to mold an athlete like EJ. It may take us another 15 to 20 years before we can produce someone like him. And it would be a waste if we lose this athlete,” said Tolentino.


“We will look for private funding for EJ if it comes to that,” he added.


 










 









