Sports
 
Obiena finally agrees to mediation with PATAFA
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 2:58pm





 
EJ Obiena and athletics chief Philip Juico
 


MANILA, Philippines – After some initial reservations, Olympian EJ Obiena has finally relented to sit down and sort things out with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) with hopes of ending the impasse that has put a black mark on the Philippine sports landscape.


The Asian pole-vault record-holder had agreed to a mediation through a letter he sent to Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez Thursday night, or hours after PATAFA heeded the call of the sports-funding agency for a possible reconciliatory talks.


“In so far as your directive to pursue a mediation among all parties concerned, me, my team, PATAFA, and POC (Philippine Olympic Committee), please note, that as a true sportsman, I am willing to participate in this mediation in order to find a peaceful solution,” said Obiena in a letter posted by TV sports reporter Dyan Castillejo on her social media account.


Ramirez, for his part, did not confirm nor denied receiving Obiena's letter but announced that mediation has started.


“I will refrain from commenting. We are in mediation process,” Ramirez told The STAR on Friday.


On Thursday, PATAFA had deferred implementing its recommendations including the expulsion of Obiena from the national team at least in the next two weeks to give way for the PSC mediation.


PATAFA had also postponed filing an estafa case versus Obiena and a complaint against the latter’s Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov before the World Athletics, termination of Petrov from government payroll and declaration of persona non grata on James Michael Lafferty, Obiena’s adviser.


Initially, only PATAFA agreed to a mediation proposed by the PSC.


But after the situation worsen when PATAFA came out with a position with a threat of expulsion and filing of an estafa complaint against Obiena, the PSC came in with its own stance to find solution rather than bicker.


Good thing Obiena and PATAFA listened.


 










 









