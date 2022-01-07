




















































 
























Sports
 
Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez positive for COVID-19; POC resets assembly
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 1:28pm





 
Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez positive for COVID-19; POC resets assembly
Alyssa Valdez
 


MANILA, Philippine – The COVID-19 pandemic has started to wreak havoc in Philippine sports again.


A day after the Philippine Basketball Association postponed its games indefinitely, the Philippine Olympic Committee has also reset its first general assembly of the year initially scheduled Wednesday while volleyball star Alyssa Valdez tested positive for the global health malady.


“We just cannot risk everybody’s health and although we have a stacked agenda to start the year, we have to heed protocols,” said POC president Abraham Tolentino Friday.


Topics like the country’s campaign in the Winter Olympics, the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games this year and the 2024 Paris Olympics and the EJ Obiena-Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association would have been discussed in the hybrid meeting.


But because of the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases, it would have to wait a little longer.


Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Valdez, a former Southeast Asian Games flag-bearer and current Creamline star in the Premier Volleyball League, yesterday said she is now in home quarantine after admitting to have contracted the virus.


“Thank you for all the well-wishes,” said Valdez, who recently emerged as one of the top two celebrity housemates in a popular TV show Pinoy Big Brother where she netted P100,000, on her Twitter account after her handler, V Management Group, officially announced the unfortunate news.


“Please be rest assured that Alyssa is taking the necessary precautions and will be recovering from home,” said V Management in another Twitter post.


The Sta. Lucia Realtors also cited the pandemic as its main reason in taking a leave of absence in the PVL.


 










 









