2022 PGA Tour to be shown live on Philippine television
 

 
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 9:39am





 
MANILA, Philippines – How will Tiger Woods’ umpteenth comeback fare this year? Can Collin Morikawa win three majors in his first 10 events? Will Jon Rahm hold on to his status as the world’s No. 1 player? Can Rory McIlroy carry the momentum of an emotional Ryder Cup to 2022?


These storylines and much more will be answered when the PGA Tour tees off this week with the Tournament of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii (January 7-10, Manila Time) with an $8 million purse.


The PGA Tour and TAP DMV, the Philippines’ leading sports media distribution company, announced Friday that its OTT platform, TAP Go, and new linear channel Premier Sports 2 will be the exclusive homes of The PGA Tour in the country. 


With some 30 tour events lined up, golf fans in the Philippines can travel from one course to another from The Players in March to The Masters in April, The PGA Championship in May to the US Open in June among others.


“We are very excited to bring the Filipino golf fan all the excitement and competitive golf action that only the PGA Tour can offer.  Our 2022 lineup for Premier Sports 2 and TapGo will be filled with PGA Tour events starting this weekend.  We can’t wait to get started,” said Gonzalo “Bogie” De Guia, chief technology officer of TAPDMV. 


And there will be some changes in this year’s calendar with the Farmers Insurance Open that will be played in the last week of January having a Saturday finish, Pebble Beach and the Phoenix Open switching spots in the calendar, the Scottish Open will be — for the first time — co-sanctioned by the PGA competitors from both tours earning FedEx Cup points.


Furthermore, the World Golf Championships will be divided from four to two as the Dell Match Play Championship and the HSBC Championship will comprise the tournament. 


The FedEx St. Jude Championship will be the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff events while the Mexico Championship is now a regular full-field fixture in the PGA calendar.


Professional golf will make its return to the American State of Delaware with the BMW Championship played on Wilmington Country Club’s South Course.  


The President’s Cup will be played at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., which means the Wells Fargo Championship will be contested at the TPC Potomac in Maryland.


All these and more will be played right up to the season-ending FedEx Cup in August.


Fans can subscribe to the PGA Tour on TAP Go for just P599/month through the Tap Go Premium Plus subscription package. To subscribe, fans can simply log on to www.tapgo.tv or download the Tap Go app on IOS and Android.  


Premier Sports 2 will be available with over 100 local cable providers, led by Cignal TV and SkyCable.  For more information about the channel, log on to www.tapdmv.com. 


The PGA Tour, Discovery and TAP DMV, the Philippines’ leading sports media distribution company, have today announced a new agreement that will see TAP DMV’s new linear television channel, Premier Sports 2, and its OTT platform, TAP Go, present live coverage of the PGA Tour in the country throughout 2022.


 










 









