Filipino-laded Japan B. League All-Star game cancelled due to COVID-19 surge
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 3:58pm





 
Filipino-laded Japan B. League All-Star game cancelled due to COVID-19 surge
Photo from B. League's official website
Photo from B. League's official website
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Japan B. League has called off its anticipated All-Star Game featuring a slew of Filipino players scheduled on Jan. 14-15 at the Okinawa Arena due to the rise of COVID-19 cases among the participants.


In an announcement Thursday, the B. League said it has scratched the midseason spectacle due to the expected absence of 44% of players, who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed as close contacts.


“It is unfortunate that the event has been cancelled for the second consecutive year. I am very sorry,” said B. League chairman Shinji Shimada, who thanked Okinawa City for preparation of the now aborted games.


The B. League was set to stage a historic match between Rising Stars made up of promising Japanese locals and Asia All-Stars featuring eight Filipino imports under the Asian Player Quota program.


Kiefer (Shiga) and Thirdy Ravena (San-en), Javi (Ibaraki) and Juan (Earthfriends Tokyo Z) de Liaño, Ray Parks Jr. (Nagoya), Kobe Paras (Niigata), Dwight Ramos (Toyama) and Kemark Cariño (Aomori Wat’s) were to lead Asia All-Stars alongside fellow Asian imports.


Matthew Aquino of Shinshu, who has been playing as a local there due to his Japanese heritage, was supposed to play for the B. League Rising Stars.


In the side events, Paras (Slam Dunk), Javi (Three-Point Shootout), Kiefer (Skills Challenge) and Thirdy (Skills Challenge) were to strut their stuff as well.


On top of the All-Star Game, the B. League has also postponed the match between Niigata and Osaka with more games this weekend in peril of being called off.


 










 









