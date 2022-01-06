




















































 
























PBA postpones games amid COVID-19 surge
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 10:25am





 
PBA postpones games amid COVID-19 surge
Willie Marcial
Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — The PBA has postponed all its games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.


In a special meeting on Wednesday, the PBA Board of Governors decided on the fate of the ongoing PBA Governor's Cup.


Per the PBA Commissioner's Office, the league will not hold games until the current COVID-19 surge eases.


The league also suspended all team scrimmages despite protocols allowing them to do so in areas under Alert Level 2.


They also laid down guidelines for limited team individual workouts for the time being.


"Only 4 players will be allowed to train with one coach, one safety officer, and one staff," the PBA said in their announcement on Thursday.


PBA commissioner Willie Marcial reiterated the importance of health and safety as the pandemic rages on.


"Yung health and safety talaga ng lahat ang importante. Mahirap na, we can't put the people under our care at risk, ganun din yung mga makakasalamuha nila. Mabuti na yung nag-iingat," he said.


The PBA ended 2021 hopeful of a full-blown season this year and even welcomed back fans to its games in late December.


 










 









