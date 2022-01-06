




















































 
























Obiena bares receiving financial aid from countrymen amid PATAFA row
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 9:00am





 
Obiena bares receiving financial aid from countrymen amid PATAFA row
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 3, 2021.
AFP / Ben Stansall
 


MANILA, Philippines — In all the ugliness that has been brought out by the rift between Olympian EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track And Field Association (PATAFA), there is a sliver of kindness.


Obiena, who has stopped receiving funding from PATAFA since August 31 last year, revealed in an interview with Dyan Castillejo that he has been receiving some small amounts from "regular Filipino people" to get by in Italy.



"There's a bunch of people that were sending me a couple of funds and they're trying to help me out," Obiena said.


"I even got a message of this small amount, [they're] sending me this, just to get by... This makes my heart melt, it's very heartwarming seeing the regular Filipino people actually helping me out in the best way that they can," he added.


The 26-year-old said he has no ill will toward his homeland, and has continued to express his willingness to compete under the Philippine flag.


However, as funding was already hard to come by even with PATAFA support, Obiena faces an uphill battle as he gears up for the new season.


"With this, everything that happened, I'm not even sure how many competitions I'll be able to compete at," Obiena said.


"Basically, I've been really trying to find a way to make it work and I'm not gonna lie and say I can sustain this, I'm not rich, I'm not capable of doing all of that. So I don't know how far I can go," he added.


Obiena is coming off a stellar 2021 season highlighted by multiple record-breaking jumps and an appearance in the men's pole vault final in the Tokyo Olympics.


His season-best 5.93m was also enough to place him in the Top Three of best finishes in the world for the 2021 season.


 










 









