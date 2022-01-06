Pacquiao offers to help PSC mediate between Obiena, PATAFA

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao has offered to help the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in resolving the issue between pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track And Field Association (PATAFA).

In a tweet posted Wednesday, the presidential aspirant commended the PSC for its swift action in coming between the two parties, saying he was ready to help in any way he can.

Kudos to the PSC for mediating to resolve the EJ Obiena-PATAFA rift. Ma reresolba ito sa tamang pag-uusap. Ako ay handang tumulong upang magkaliwanagan. Obiena is a national treasure. Nararapat sa kanya ay suporta upang patuloy na makapagbigay ng karangalan sa lahing Pilipino. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 5, 2022

"Ako ay handang tumulong upang magkaliwanagan," Pacquiao wrote.

"Obiena is a national treasure. Nararapat sa kanya ay suporta upang patuloy na makapagbigay ng karangalan sa lahing Pilipino," he added.

Obiena is facing possible expulsion from the national team following his rift with PATAFA and its erstwhile head honcho Philip Ella Juico.

In the past weeks, PATAFA has not only threatened the expulsion, but has also planned to charge the top pole vaulter with estafa.

Juico has also since been declared "Persona non grata" by the Philippine Olympic Committee.

All of this stemming from allegations of mishandling of funds given to Obiena for payment of his coach Vitaly Petrov.

In their mediation, the PSC seemed to take neither party's side.

"We are sportsmen, proudly calling the Philippines our motherland. Instead of throwing accusations against each other, can we not talk as sportsmen trained and exposed to the core values of Olympism — excellence, friendship, and respect," PSC chairman Butch Ramirez said in the statement.

The Philippine sports body also laid down demands for both Obiena and PATAFA, including the former's finishing of the liquidation of his accounts, and for the athletics body to reconsider their dropping of Obiena from the national team program.

The PSC has said that the issue has "pulled the nation's name to the mire of negativity".