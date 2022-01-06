




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Pacquiao offers to help PSC mediate between Obiena, PATAFA
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 8:43am





 
Pacquiao offers to help PSC mediate between Obiena, PATAFA
Senator and presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao (L) has offered support to the Philippine Sports Commission in their mediation between pole vaulter EJ Obiena (R) and his NSA the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association
AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao has offered to help the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in resolving the issue between pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track And Field Association (PATAFA).


In a tweet posted Wednesday, the presidential aspirant commended the PSC for its swift action in coming between the two parties, saying he was ready to help in any way he can.





"Ako ay handang tumulong upang magkaliwanagan," Pacquiao wrote.


"Obiena is a national treasure. Nararapat sa kanya ay suporta upang patuloy na makapagbigay ng karangalan sa lahing Pilipino," he added.


Obiena is facing possible expulsion from the national team following his rift with PATAFA and its erstwhile head honcho Philip Ella Juico.


In the past weeks, PATAFA has not only threatened the expulsion, but has also planned to charge the top pole vaulter with estafa.


Juico has also since been declared "Persona non grata" by the Philippine Olympic Committee.


All of this stemming from allegations of mishandling of funds given to Obiena for payment of his coach Vitaly Petrov.


In their mediation, the PSC seemed to take neither party's side.


"We are sportsmen, proudly calling the Philippines our motherland. Instead of throwing accusations against each other, can we not talk as sportsmen trained and exposed to the core values of Olympism — excellence, friendship, and respect," PSC chairman Butch Ramirez said in the statement.


The Philippine sports body also laid down demands for both Obiena and PATAFA, including the former's finishing of the liquidation of his accounts, and for the athletics body to reconsider their dropping of Obiena from the national team program.


The PSC has said that the issue has "pulled the nation's name to the mire of negativity".


 










 









EJ OBIENA
MANNY PACQUIAO
PATAFA
PSC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Australia bars Novak Djokovic, cancels entry visa as Aussie Open looms







Australia bars Novak Djokovic, cancels entry visa as Aussie Open looms



1 hour ago 

 
Australia said Thursday it had cancelled the entry visa of Novak Djokovic, opening the way to his detention and deportation...








Sports
fbtw













From bad to worse




By Joaquin M. Henson |
January 6, 2022 - 12:00am 


Things got from bad to worse when PATAFA announced the other day it will take steps to delist world No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena from the national rolls, file a criminal case against the athlete for allegedly falsifying...








Sports
fbtw













Grizzlies' Ja Morant officially arrives as NBA star&nbsp;







Grizzlies' Ja Morant officially arrives as NBA star 



By Alder Almo |
23 hours ago 


Ja Morant is the engine that drives Memphis like a freight train. 








Sports
fbtw













Olympic body backs Obiena vs PATAFA: 'We'll fight for EJ'







Olympic body backs Obiena vs PATAFA: 'We'll fight for EJ'



By Joey Villar |
1 day ago 


The Philippine Olympic Committee rallied behind embattled EJ Obiena, saying the former will adopt the latter should the Tokyo...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena bares receiving financial aid from countrymen amid PATAFA row







Obiena bares receiving financial aid from countrymen amid PATAFA row



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Obiena, who has stopped receiving funding from PATAFA since August 31 last year, revealed in an interview with Dyan Castellejo...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open







How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open



1 hour ago 


AFP Sport examines the implications for the tournament if Novak Djokovic is unable to take part when the first Grand Slam...








Sports
fbtw













Lillard to miss Portland's next three games due to injury







Lillard to miss Portland's next three games due to injury



1 hour ago 


Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, battling an abdominal injury, will miss the NBA club's next three games.








Sports
fbtw













Eala on the rise   By







Eala on the rise By



By John Bryan Ulanday |
10 hours ago 


After closing out 2021 at No. 10, 16-year-old ace Alex Eala climbed two notches in the first International Tennis Federation...








Sports
fbtw













EASL team to play in PBA?







EASL team to play in PBA?



By Joaquin Henson |
10 hours ago 


PBA chairman Ricky Vargas recently opened the door for EASL’s Hong Kong-based franchise Bay Area Chun Yu Phoenixes to...








Sports
fbtw













SBP closely monitoring COVID-19 situation




By Olmin Leyba |
January 6, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is closely monitoring the situation in pandemic epicenter Metro Manila as it prepares for its hosting of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers next month.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with