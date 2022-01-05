




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
PSC intervenes, asks Obiena to finish liquidation, PATAFA to reconsider expulsion
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 5:06pm





 
PSC intervenes, asks Obiena to finish liquidation, PATAFA to reconsider expulsion
EJ Obiena and athletics chief Philip Juico
 


MANILA, Philippines – Find solutions.


This was the plea sent Wednesday by Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez to EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), urging both parties to put an end to the bickering that had placed Philippine sports in a bad light locally and internationally.



“We have said this before and we are saying this again, let us resolve this like sportsmen,” said Ramirez. “The issue has dragged on and have pulled the nation’s name to the mire of negativity in the international sports scene.


“We all pledge our love for country, we must trust that you will heed our call immediately, for love of flag. Para sa Inang Bayan (For our Motherland),” he added.


For this to happen, Ramirez said Obiena must finish his liquidation so the PSC can continue to support him and for PATAFA to reconsider its plan of dropping the Olympian pole-vaulter from the national team and provide him an appeal mechanism.


Ramirez also called on the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) “to bridge the two parties as the mother organization of both and reconsider their decision declaring Mr. (Philip Ella) Juico persona non grata on the premise of promoting peace in elite sports.”


Ramirez also beseeched Obiena, PATAFA and the POC to forge a social media truce. 


“We demand for the PATAFA, EJ, the POC and all the parties who wish to stoke the fire of this mad issue to stop. You have all publicly recognized the PSC and asked us to help resolve the issue, please listen to us on this simple request. Stop issuing public statements and come to the table with us to discuss this matter,” said Ramirez.


As of posting time, Ramirez is talking to Obiena and Juico to once again try to come up with resolutions.


The PSC had attempted to mediate as early as November last year but only PATAFA agreed.


And the sports-funding agency is hoping both parties will agree to sit down and talk this time.


“The PSC board is set to report all related information to the Office of the President this afternoon,” said Ramirez.


 










 









EJ OBIENA
PATAFA
PHILIP JUICO
POC
PSC
WILLIAM RAMIREZ

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Grizzlies' Ja Morant officially arrives as NBA star&nbsp;







Grizzlies' Ja Morant officially arrives as NBA star 



By Alder Almo |
8 hours ago 


Ja Morant is the engine that drives Memphis like a freight train. 








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic heading to Australian Open with COVID-19 exemption







Djokovic heading to Australian Open with COVID-19 exemption



8 hours ago 


World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said that he was heading to the Australian Open to defend his title after being granted a COVID-19...








Sports
fbtw













Olympic body backs Obiena vs PATAFA: 'We'll fight for EJ'







Olympic body backs Obiena vs PATAFA: 'We'll fight for EJ'



By Joey Villar |
1 day ago 


The Philippine Olympic Committee rallied behind embattled EJ Obiena, saying the former will adopt the latter should the Tokyo...








Sports
fbtw













Another NBL game postponed for Sotto's Adelaide 36ers







Another NBL game postponed for Sotto's Adelaide 36ers



By John Bryan Ulanday |
4 hours ago 


Kai Sotto will have to wait a little longer for the continuation of his National Basketball League debut (NBL) debut with...








Sports
fbtw













James helps Lakers rally over Kings







James helps Lakers rally over Kings



3 hours ago 


LeBron James made several clutch baskets in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Beijing's smog woes cast pall over 'green' Winter Olympics







Beijing's smog woes cast pall over 'green' Winter Olympics



4 hours ago 


Beijing's air pollution is far below acceptable World Health Organization levels with the Chinese capital a month away from...








Sports
fbtw













Morant catches fire late as Grizzlies escape Cavaliers







Morant catches fire late as Grizzlies escape Cavaliers



5 hours ago 


Ja Morant scored the go-ahead basket with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-106...








Sports
fbtw













Unbroken Obiena ready to face PATAFA complaint


 




Unbroken Obiena ready to face PATAFA complaint



By Joey Villar |
5 hours ago 


EJ Obiena said he remained unperturbed and vowed to face head on against the Philippine Athletics and Track and Field Association,...








Sports
fbtw













Ross, Reavis are back







Ross, Reavis are back



By Olmin Leyba |
19 hours ago 

 
San Miguel Beer expects to have a full complement soon with veteran playmaker Chris Ross returning after missing the early...








Sports
fbtw













KBL reaches out to PBA




By Joaquin Henson |
January 5, 2022 - 12:00am 


Unlike the Japan B.League which directly sourced Filipino players from various leagues, including the PBA, the Korean Basketball League commissioner Kim Hee-Ok is using diplomacy and transparency in working out a...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with