KBL reaches out to PBA

MANILA, Philippines — Unlike the Japan B.League which directly sourced Filipino players from various leagues, including the PBA, the Korean Basketball League commissioner Kim Hee-Ok is using diplomacy and transparency in working out a player exchange program. Kim recently sent a letter to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial opening the door for close coordination in tapping PBA players under the KBL’s expanded Asian Import Quota which is set to be firmed up in the 2022-23 season.

The KBL and the Japan B.League signed an agreement in 2019 formalizing a player exchange program under the Asian Import Quota which strictly involved only Japanese and Korean players. Last season, the Japan B.League welcomed Filipino players under its own Asian Import Quota but disregarded communicating with the PBA or other Filipino leagues. Thirdy Ravena, fresh out of the UAAP, was the first Filipino import in the Japan B.League later to be followed by his brother Kiefer, Bobby Ray Parks, the De Liaño brothers, Dwight Ramos, Kemark Cariño, Kobe Paras and Matt Aquino who’s considered a local because of his mother’s Japanese lineage.

“We have been trying to discuss several ideas that would be of interest for both of our leagues since last year but have yet to achieve any foothold due to the COVID19 situation,” wrote Kim. “I do hope the situation gets better soon so that we may strengthen the cooperation and friendship between both of our leagues. I also hope that our leagues exchanging players goes smoothly so that it may contribute to the development of Asian basketball.” Under the KBL-Japan B.League agreement, players may be traded across leagues. Kim said it is “commendable” that despite the pandemic, the PBA has had a successful year. “My hat goes off to you,” he said. “A new year has begun and may every day of the new year glow with good cheer and happiness for you and your league.”

For his part, Marcial thanked Kim for reaching out. “The pandemic has really brought great difficulties and challenges but despite everything, the spirit of creativity, resilience and brotherhood has helped us journey on,” he said. “I see that your regular season is on-going, sports in whatever discipline, brings joy and hope to each of our own people who have long been burdened by numerous COVID-19 surges and lockdowns. I wish for its continued success. The PBA is very much willing to commence talks with the KBL. You are correct in saying that it would strengthen the cooperation and friendship of both our leagues and our countries through the development of Asian basketball. We can begin by having our officers and groups meet online to explore some possibilities. We can set an online meeting that would work both ways.”

The PBA expects even closer coordination with the KBL, Japan B.League, Taipei’s P.League+ and Greater China when they’re all united under the EASL banner which unfolds in October this year.