




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
KBL reaches out to PBA
 


Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
January 5, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Unlike the Japan B.League which directly sourced Filipino players from various leagues, including the PBA, the Korean Basketball League commissioner Kim Hee-Ok is using diplomacy and transparency in working out a player exchange program. Kim recently sent a letter to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial opening the door for close coordination in tapping PBA players under the KBL’s expanded Asian Import Quota which is set to be firmed up in the 2022-23 season.


The KBL and the Japan B.League signed an agreement in 2019 formalizing a player exchange program under the Asian Import Quota which strictly involved only Japanese and Korean players. Last season, the Japan B.League welcomed Filipino players under its own Asian Import Quota but disregarded communicating with the PBA or other Filipino leagues. Thirdy Ravena, fresh out of the UAAP, was the first Filipino import in the Japan B.League later to be followed by his brother Kiefer, Bobby Ray Parks, the De Liaño brothers, Dwight Ramos, Kemark Cariño, Kobe Paras and Matt Aquino who’s considered a local because of his mother’s Japanese lineage.


“We have been trying to discuss several ideas that would be of interest for both of our leagues since last year but have yet to achieve any foothold due to the COVID19 situation,” wrote Kim. “I do hope the situation gets better soon so that we may strengthen the cooperation and friendship between both of our leagues. I also hope that our leagues exchanging players goes smoothly so that it may contribute to the development of Asian basketball.” Under the KBL-Japan B.League agreement, players may be traded across leagues. Kim said it is “commendable” that despite the pandemic, the PBA has had a successful year. “My hat goes off to you,” he said. “A new year has begun and may every day of the new year glow with good cheer and happiness for you and your league.”


For his part, Marcial thanked Kim for reaching out. “The pandemic has really brought great difficulties and challenges but despite everything, the spirit of creativity, resilience and brotherhood has helped us journey on,” he said. “I see that your regular season is on-going, sports in whatever discipline, brings joy and hope to each of our own people who have long been burdened by numerous COVID-19 surges and lockdowns. I wish for its continued success. The PBA is very much willing to commence talks with the KBL. You are correct in saying that it would strengthen the cooperation and friendship of both our leagues and our countries through the development of Asian basketball. We can begin by having our officers and groups meet online to explore some possibilities. We can set an online meeting that would work both ways.”


The PBA expects even closer coordination with the KBL, Japan B.League, Taipei’s P.League+ and Greater China when they’re all united under the EASL banner which unfolds in October this year.


 










 









BASKETBALL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Olympic body backs Obiena vs PATAFA: 'We'll fight for EJ'







Olympic body backs Obiena vs PATAFA: 'We'll fight for EJ'



By Joey Villar |
8 hours ago 


The Philippine Olympic Committee rallied behind embattled EJ Obiena, saying the former will adopt the latter should the Tokyo...








Sports
fbtw













Beijing seals off its Winter Olympic 'bubble'







Beijing seals off its Winter Olympic 'bubble'



7 hours ago 


Beijing sealed up its Winter Olympic "bubble" on Tuesday, preparing the Games venues, transport and staff for the world's...








Sports
fbtw













Osaka vows to have fun after making winning return from long break







Osaka vows to have fun after making winning return from long break



6 hours ago 


Naomi Osaka said Tuesday that she aims to enjoy herself on court this year as she won on her return to action following a...








Sports
fbtw













Alex Eala starts 2022 at No. 8 in world junior rankings







Alex Eala starts 2022 at No. 8 in world junior rankings



By John Bryan Ulanday |
9 hours ago 


Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will resume her steady rise in the world rankings from eighth place after a stellar 2021...








Sports
fbtw













Osaka overcomes nerves to make winning return after long break







Osaka overcomes nerves to make winning return after long break



10 hours ago 


A nervous Naomi Osaka overcame a second set wobble to make a winning return Tuesday in her first match since taking an indefinite...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









2021 in gaming: Philippine esport teams take the spotlight







2021 in gaming: Philippine esport teams take the spotlight



By Michelle Lojo |
6 days ago 


From the continuous growth of the esports industry to the Philippines’ dominance in different tournaments, here’s...








Sports
fbtw













Sibol to represent Philippines anew in SEA Games esports








Sibol to represent Philippines anew in SEA Games esports



By Michelle Lojo |
7 days ago 


After a historic run during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, Team Sibol is back to represent the Philippines in the esport...








Sports
fbtw













Genshin Impact welcomes 2022 with fan-favorite events, characters







Genshin Impact welcomes 2022 with fan-favorite events, characters



By Michelle Lojo |
8 days ago 


Developer MiHoYo unveiled version 2.4 of the popular open-world game Genshin Impact.








Sports
fbtw













ECHO PH bares powerhouse cast for MPL Season 9







ECHO PH bares powerhouse cast for MPL Season 9



By Michelle Lojo |
13 days ago 


Amid rumors about veteran players leaving their current teams, ECHO PH revealed a star-studded team on their Facebook page...








Sports
fbtw













Blacklist International rules MLBB World Championship







Blacklist International rules MLBB World Championship



By Michelle Lojo |
15 days ago 


Blacklist International came out on top of an all-Filipino M3 World Championship Grand Final, sweeping ONIC Philippines 4-0...








Sports
fbtw













ONIC PH, Blacklist forge historic all-Filipino clash in M3 Grand Final







ONIC PH, Blacklist forge historic all-Filipino clash in M3 Grand Final



By Michelle Lojo |
17 days ago 


ONIC was the first to punch its ticket with a win in the Upper Bracket Finals while Blacklist needed a grudge match win over...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with