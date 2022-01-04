




















































 
























Olympic body backs Obiena vs PATAFA: 'We'll fight for EJ'
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 4:14pm





 
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.
John Thys / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) rallied behind embattled EJ Obiena, saying the former will adopt the latter should the Tokyo Olympian pole-vaulter be dropped from the national team by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).


“We in the POC will make sure EJ will be in Hanoi and Hangzhou and in all other major competitions. We’ll fight for EJ,” said POC president Abraham Tolentino in a statement Tuesday.



The congressman from Tagaytay said it’s now up to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) if it will accept Obiena’s removal.


“RA 6487 creating the PSC mandates it in Section 7, which reads, 'to exercise such other acts as are incident to or are appropriate and necessary in connection with the creation of the Commission',” said Tolentino. “Will the PSC turn its back on this mandate? I don’t think so.


“This is precisely why the PSC is created. To act as the final caretaker of athletes when an oppressive NSA is apparently shutting its doors to world-class athletes,” he added.


The PSC, for its part, said it would compel PATAFA to do such act.


“The inclusion and exclusion of athletes is a domain of national sports associations (NSAs) under Section 13 of RA 6847,” it said.


“However, any exclusion shall also be required an explanation from the concerned NSA considering the investment of government in developing someone into an elite athlete.”


Tolentino believes Obiena can still carry the country’s flag in future campaigns should the latter be dismissed from the pool.


“Of course, the NSA has the right to recommend or not, endorse or not, its athlete/s for international competitions, but there’s a provision in the IOC (International Olympic Committee) charter allowing NOCs (National Olympic Committees) to endorse athlete/s,” he said.


Deputy Speaker Eric Martinez, who chairs the House Committee on Youth and Sports Development, likewise defended Obiena: “We do not treat world-class Filipino athletes like that. He (Obiena) is the future of Philippine athletics.”


 










 









Philstar

























    

