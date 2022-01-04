




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Obiena faces expulsion from Philippine team
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 1:37pm





 
Obiena faces expulsion from Philippine team
EJ Obiena in a photo from his official Instagram account on July 18, 2021.
Instagram / ernestobienapv
 


MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena is on the verge of losing his spot in the Philippine team.


This after the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) on Tuesday threw the book on the beleaguered Obiena with threats of filing a criminal case and dropping him from the national team for allegedly falsifying liquidations relating to payments to his Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.


“The recommendations had just been made public today, so we will have to sit down and work out the mechanics and the procedures,” said PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico during Tuesday online briefer. “People will have to be notified, arrangements have to be made, so it is not an instant thing that we can do.


“Filing of cases will require documentation and all sorts of things, so we have to abide by all of this. It will soon be implemented,” he added.


The administrative committee that PATAFA has assigned to probe into the issue recommended the filing of an estafa complaint against Obiena “insofar as the funds in the amount of 6,000 Euros (P360,000) are concerned representing the coaches fees for months of May 2018 to August 2018.”


It also suggested that Petrov be “immediately terminated” as national team coach and be charged by World Athletics for violating the Integrity Code of Conduct.


In documents shown by PATAFA, Petrov had a signed statement claiming he wasn’t paid, which he later retracted saying Obiena had settled it in November last year.


The same fact-finding body wanted James Michael Lafferty, Obiena’s adviser, be declared persona non-grata.


The report, copies of which would be furnished to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Commission on Audit (COA), also included findings that Obiena allegedly “misappropriated the amount or EUR 61,026.80 (P3.661,608.00 more or less) which were released to him by the PATAFA/PSC as payment for coaching fee of Mr. Petrov but which were not paid as of August, 2021.”


Obiena’s mother, former PATAFA auditor Jeanette Obiena, was also implicated and was being accused of having allegedly “misappropriated the amount of P624,116.76 she claimed from the PSC under pretext that it is a reimbursement of the coaching fee paid to Mr. Petrov for the months of January 2019 to March 2019.”


Obiena sought the help of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) executive board, which acted by withdrawing recognition from Juico as PATAFA chief, saying world-class athletes should be treated better.


PSC chairman William Ramirez tried to intervene and find a solution by suggesting a mediation but Obiena refused.


With the recent developments, it seems like there is no turning back for both Obiena and PATAFA.


 










 









EJ OBIENA
PATAFA
PHILIP JUICO
POC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







PUBG Mobile welcomes 2022 with new PH Pro League, other updates







PUBG Mobile welcomes 2022 with new PH Pro League, other updates



By Michelle Lojo |
5 hours ago 


The Philippines is joining a new professional league: the PUBG Mobile Pro League.








Sports
fbtw













187 chess players apply for PCAP draft







187 chess players apply for PCAP draft



By Rick Olivares |
5 hours ago 


By the looks of it, the second season of the professional Chess Association of the Philippines will be an even bigger on...








Sports
fbtw













Dwight Ramos provides spark off the bench in Toyama win vs Hiroshima







Dwight Ramos provides spark off the bench in Toyama win vs Hiroshima



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


Dwight Ramos bounced back with a 15 point performance in the Toyama Grouses' 90-74 win over the Hiroshima Dragonflies on...








Sports
fbtw













Yearender: Toast of Philippine sports in 2021 
play









Yearender: Toast of Philippine sports in 2021



4 days ago 


Hands down, 2021 is the greatest year ever for the Filipino athlete.








Sports
fbtw













Tsitsipas in pain but hopes to be fit for Australian Open







Tsitsipas in pain but hopes to be fit for Australian Open



5 hours ago 


World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas has admitted he has been struggling with pain at the ATP Cup after elbow surgery, but is hoping...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









 Osaka overcomes nerves to make winning return after long break







Osaka overcomes nerves to make winning return after long break



1 hour ago 


A nervous Naomi Osaka overcame a second set wobble to make a winning return Tuesday in her first match since taking an indefinite...








Sports
fbtw













Embiid records triple-double as 76ers trounce Rockets







Embiid records triple-double as 76ers trounce Rockets



2 hours ago 


Joel Embiid posted his third career triple-acdouble with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to power the Philadelphia 76ers...








Sports
fbtw













Mbappe hat-trick fires PSG into French Cup last 16







Mbappe hat-trick fires PSG into French Cup last 16



5 hours ago 

 
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain overcame their COVID-19 crisis and a drone-related interruption to...








Sports
fbtw













PBA halts Governors&rsquo; Cup play resumption







PBA halts Governors’ Cup play resumption



By Olmin Leyba |
15 hours ago 


The PBA postponed its scheduled Governors’ Cup matches this week pending clearance from the government to go on amid...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena ready for five meets







Obiena ready for five meets



By Joaquin Henson |
15 hours ago 


Asian pole vault record holder EJ Obiena is set to see action in at least five competitions this year, starting with the Init...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 


















 



















Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with