Reflections

Sports
 

 


THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
January 3, 2022 | 12:00am





 


There’s something to be said about the beauty of doing something difficult. – C.K. Chen, restaurateur


2021 is gone, and for most ordinary Filipinos, it is a year they would rather forget. If you were a working sports broadcaster, there were two 2021s. In the first, you had no work, fretted about finding some other way to feed your family, and sought ways to earn money online. Many athletes also went through this, selling everything from chili sauce to baked goods to signed merchandise just to make ends meet. It felt like an interminable wait for live sports to come back. Unless you were in chess or e-sports, the first half of the year was a long slog. There were also close to two dozen boxing events outside of the NCR, but they weren’t broadcast.


The second half of the year was a tentative dip back into work. Boxing, the PBA and a few other modified events gave us hope to do what we loved. Again, this writer needed to create new opportunities to help my fellows earn something to sustain them, cameramen, production assistants, writers, video editors and other on-camera personnel. It’s a lonely process that very few understand. Creating something from nothing always is. But you need help to manifest, to turn ideas into reality.


Luckily, we got a huge lift when the Philippine Sports Commission allowed us the privilege of producing a weekly television program on our national athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and various international meets. We also showed many people working behind the scenes to support them, from trainers to doctors, nutritionists and sport psychologists, and the tireless officials of the country’s lead sports agency. Those four months of Team Pilipinas on PTV were challenging but fulfilling. When even finding a venue to shoot at is difficult, succeeding is so much sweeter. Being able to help one’s brothers and sisters in the industry feels great, no matter how temporary.


Another group of us got a lucky break when Eastern Communications agreed to gamble on an online boxing show that brought together six of the most experienced Filipino boxing journalists, something that has never been done before. For another four months, Round By Round brought a different perspective to international boxing. Even though, in the end, funding was tight, it was another landmark project that proved what could be done even in the toughest of times. For another four months, we kept going, even when it hurt.


It’s scary to start over yet again, to face a year with a blank slate. But we’re still here. We are still in the fight. We can still do something. Even when idiots imperil all our gains by selfishly exposing others to the COVID-19 virus just so they can party, we can still go on. This year, there are many major international sporting events, Filipinos who will win world boxing titles, and other world beaters. I think we’ve decided to tough it out, to go on with our lives regardless of circumstances. There’s really no other way to go. We won’t retreat back into our homes anymore.


Renewal, reinvention, reunion. These are my wishes for all of you this year.


 










 









