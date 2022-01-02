




















































 
























Paras, Niigata spiral to 22nd straight loss; Kiefer's Shiga loses at home
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 2, 2022 | 7:25pm





 
Paras, Niigata spiral to 22nd straight loss; Kiefer's Shiga loses at home
Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB continue their slide in the B. League standings as they absorbed their 22nd straight loss
MANILA, Philippines — The agony continues for Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB as they suffered their 22nd straight defeat in the Japan B. League on Sunday.


The cellar dwellers couldn't snap their league-worst streak as they fell to the Sunrockers Shibuya, 88-68.



Paras, having been relegated to the bench in the past couple of games, had a quiet outing with six points, two assists, two steals and a rebound in 13 minutes of play.


Shibuya hardly gave Niigata a chance as they jumped to a twin-digit lead at the end of the first quarter, 26-14.


The game was then blown wide open in the third quarter where Shibuya claimed their biggest lead of the game at 26.


Niigata thus stays at rock bottom of the standings with a 2-23 record.


Elsewhere, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars failed to take the victory at home against the Akita Northern Happinets, 94-77.


In a game where they held fundraising activities for victims of Typhoon "Odette", the Lakestars fell flat after leading by as much as nine points in the early goings of the first salvo.


Kiefer also appeared to have suffered an apparent ankle injury in the second salvo of the game but fought through it and checked back in.


Kiefer finished with six points off the bench to go along with one assist and two rebounds. He fouled out of the game early in the fourth quarter.


His younger brother Thirdy also suffered a loss to usher in the New Year as the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 103-71.


A 27-11 fourth salvo ended any chances for a San-En comeback in the game.


Thirdy finished with 10 points, two assists, a rebound and two steals.


In the other games, Matt Aquino played just 13 seconds in the Shinshu Brave Warriors' 89-74 loss to the Chiba Jets.


In B2, Juan Gomez de Liaño was not fielded anew by the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in their 90-83 loss to the Fukushima Firebonds.


 










 









Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with