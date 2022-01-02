




















































 
























Sports
 
Hidilyn Diaz confirms bid for Paris Olympics with New Year social media posts
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 2, 2022 | 9:23am





 
Hidilyn Diaz confirms bid for Paris Olympics with New Year social media posts
Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz reacts after placing first in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
VINCENZO PINTO / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' golden girl will attempt to do it all over again in Paris 2024.


Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, whose commitment for the next edition of the Summer Games in France was erstwhile cloudy, confirmed her plans to pursue another run for history once again.



On New Year's Day, Diaz posted on social media a photo that would dispel all doubts on whether she will gun for her fifth straight Olympics.








"New Year. New Beginning. New Goal," Diaz wrote with hashtags "#Paris2024" and "#OlympicWeightlifting".


She was also holding a model of the Eiffel Tower.


While weightlifting has already been scrapped for the Games in Los Angeles by 2028, Diaz can snatch one more mint for herself and the country in Paris.


Diaz's fiance-coach Julius Naranjo also posted about the weightlifter's plans.








"[Hidilyn Diaz's] journey is inspiring for many, but we know our job isn't finished yet. Onto our next goals for 2022, up until 2024," he wrote.


But before the Games in Paris, Diaz will likely compete first in the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the XIX Asiad this year.


 










 









