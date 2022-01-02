Fil-Am golf execs hoping for return to normal

“We are hoping to have a better situation so we can bring in more participants,” said Robert John Sobrepeña, chairman of Camp John Hay, which co-hosts the Fil-Am golfest with the Baguio Country Club.

MANILA, Philippines — Even with the looming surge of COVID-19 cases, organizers of Fil-Am Golf Invitational are hopeful the situation would improve, leading to a bigger Fil-Am event in 2022.

“We are hoping to have a better situation so we can bring in more participants,” said Robert John Sobrepeña, chairman of Camp John Hay, which co-hosts the Fil-Am golfest with the Baguio Country Club.

Raising their optimism was the successful staging of the 2021 Fil-Am golf free of positive results of COVID-19 tests.

The 71st edition was played in a semi-bubble format to ensure the health and safety of the participants. And as it was a semi-bubble, the players had three antigen tests done throughout the week.

“Our staff and the people involved at CJH and BCC were fully vaccinated and had had antigen tests too. It safeguarded everyone. This is in compliance with the LGU’s guidelines. The good news was, it worked,” said Sobrepeña.

Sobrepeña said the Fil-Am executive committee is hoping to have the tournament back to normalcy in 2022.

In the recent event, only 288 played, a far cry from the usual 1,300 it lures every year for the world’s largest amateur golf tournament in the Guinness Book of World Records.