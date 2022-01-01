Winter Olympics, SEA Games highlight busy 2022 for Philippine sports

Team Philippines during the opening ceremonies of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila last December.

MANILA, Philippines — After arguably the best year in Philippine sports in recent history, 2022 is set to bring a bevy of sporting events for Filipino athletes.

From international competitions to local leagues and collegiate sports, there will be no shortage of action all year round.

Headlining the busy 2022 calendar is the Beijing Winter Olympics set to unfurl on February.

As of now, the Philippines has one representative in skier Asa Miller.

It will be Miller's second straight appearance in the Winter Games.

After a historic peformance in Tokyo last year, Miller will look to also log the best result for the Philippines in Winter Olympics history with a medal.

The 31st Southeast Asian Games will also be happening this year in Vietnam after a one year delay.

The Philippines, who are defending champions in the biennial games, are set to send some 600 athletes to Hanoi in an attempt to retain the crown which they snatched in the 2019 edition of the SEA Games in Manila.

In the calendar as well is the 2022 Asian Games.

The Asiad will take place on September in Hangzhou in China.

Gilas, PNWFT, volley squads face tough competitions

It won't be just the Olympics, SEA Games and Asian Games which select national teams will be preparing for.

This as there are also multiple regional competitions for Gilas Pilipinas, the Philippine women's national football team, and the national volleyball squads.

For Gilas, the delayed FIBA Asia Cup will unfurl in July in Indonesia.

The Filipino hoopers will attempt to go deep into the regional competition after going undefeated in the qualifiers.

Also facing a busy 2022 is the Philippine women's national football team.

They are the first to see major action for the year at the AFC Women's Asian Cup beginning this month.

Set in India, the Philippines will attempt to punch their first-ever ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup under the tutelage of new head coach Alen Stajcic.

For the volleyball teams, they will play in the 21st Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship in May in Pampanga.

They will also look to book a spot in the Asian Games thru their competitions throughout 2022.

Pro leagues stable, college tourneys return

The recovery for local sports also continues as professional leagues for volleyball, basketball, football and esports are already hitting their stride.

Tournaments like the PBA, the PVL, the PFL and the likes will look to continue their return to normal operations as the country attempts to permanently curb COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, return for collegiate leagues like the UAAP and the NCAA are already within the realm of possibility.

With the gradual resumption of face-to-face classes, student-athletes will also look to get back to their competitive ways.

The UAAP, for its part, is looking to open its 84th season in February, while the NCAA will try to bring back volleyball and basketball games also during that month.

Though the threat of COVID-19 and the more infectious Omicron variant continues to loom, there is much optimism for a slow and steady return to normal for the Philippine sports industry.