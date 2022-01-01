Fired-up Embiid gets back at Durant, NetsÂ 

Fired-up Embiid gets back at Durant, Nets

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers shouts at Kevin Durant, James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center on December 30, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK – Joel Embiid doesn’t easily forget.

Embiid waved off Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets inside the Barclays Center following the Philadelphia 76ers’ come-from-behind 110-102 victory over the Eastern Conference’s best team Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

Two weeks earlier, Durant used the same dismissive gesture to Embiid and the Sixers when he led an undermanned Nets team to a 114-105 win.

“That’s the best team in the conference. Obviously, I respect [Kevin] a lot. I mean, judging by the way he was acting last time, that’s the same thing he told us,” Embiid said. “Basically, I returned the favor.”

The two superstars jawed at each other and drew a double technical foul after Embiid wildly celebrated his game-sealing tip-in with 15.3 seconds left.

Joel Embiid was fired up to get his revenge after KD motioned them to go home in Brooklyn Nets’ earlier win this month. Should be a heated battle come playoffs. pic.twitter.com/AJo8dSYEfb — alder almo (@alderalmo) December 31, 2021

The emotions spilled over after the buzzer as Embiid waved off the Nets in a strikingly similar fashion to Durant the last time they met. This time, Durant responded with two thumbs up to Embiid before he exited the floor.

It was just for a show. Or so it seems.

“If you’ve been watching Joel and I play against each other, it’s been like that every game, even the All-Star Game,” Durant explained postgame. “We just respect each other so much that the natural competitive fire, I guess, comes out.

“It’s the name of the game and letting them know we’re coming with the same energy. I like the energy that they played with tonight. You love competition as it will only make you better.”

Iron sharpens iron.

Durant scored 33 points in his first game back from the health and safety protocols. Embiid finished with 34, including 16 points in the opening quarter.

Their showdown overshadowed the matchup between former MVP James Harden and Sixers’ sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey.

Harden got away with a triple-double (33 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists), but Maxey had the last laugh after leading Philadelphia’s breakaway down the stretch.

Maxey, last year’s 21st overall pick, drained a career-high 5-of-8 triples as he complemented Embiid’s inside dominance with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

His rapid growth is a welcome development for the Sixers, who are still without Ben Simmons. Maxey has started in 31 of Philadelphia’s 32 games, and he’s repaying the trust with 16.8 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 38 percent from deep.

“It’s been a crazy past week, and I’m just happy to end the road trip off the three wins and get back to my family,” Maxey said.

Maxey’s crazy week started with his New Jersey home catching fire on Christmas eve. Then he had a conference-low five points in their road win in Toronto last Tuesday. A day later, Philadelphia’s head coach Doc Rivers entered the health and safety protocols causing him to miss the third showdown between the Eastern Conference rivals.

Maxey showed his moxie with a performance befitting to a rising star.

He hit two clutch treys in the fourth quarter, with the second one giving Philadelphia a four-point cushion, 103-99, with 2:43 remaining.

Maxey capped his big night with a pull-up corner jumper in the final 84 seconds, pushing the Sixers’ lead to 108-100.

James Harden said he’ll look at the film but credited Tyrese Maxey for hitting big shots in the end, and ‘that’s the game.’ pic.twitter.com/Hj2cozYgrt — alder almo (@alderalmo) December 31, 2021

“He knocked down some big shots — a couple of threes. He was just ultra-aggressive which he has been their starting point guard for the entire year. So, he has that green light to attack the basket, to shoot the shot, and he did that,” Harden said of Maxey. “He made some big shots, and that was the game.”

Then Embiid put the icing on the cake that left a bitter taste on Durant’s mouth.

They respect each other, but their actions show there was no love lost.

“Nah. Hell, no! He really didn’t say anything,” said Durant when asked if Embiid said anything that crossed the line. “I think I was just turnt up. We all respect each other out there. We respect this team. I respect all the players on his team and vice versa.”

The feeling seems mutual.

“If there was one player that I think is probably more talented than me, it’s definitely [Kevin],” Embiid said. “I have a lot of respect for him.”

The Nets still have the upper hand, 2-1, in their head-to-head matchup this season.

After the “friendly” banter at the end of the game, perhaps the two superstars have circled March 10 on their calendars — their fourth and last regular-season showdown, which promises to be more heated as the NBA playoffs draw closer.

Embiid doesn’t easily forget. But so is Durant.

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based sports website empiresportsmedia.com.