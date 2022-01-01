Gilas women name Fil-Am coach as team coordinator for youth squads

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has strengthened its youth program for Gilas women as it named a team coordinator on Friday.

Pivotal in recent recruitment moves of the senior national team, US-based coach Cris Gopez formally linked with the SBP for the 16-under and 18-under programs.

Gopez, who operates his own firm Fil-Am Nation Select, has helped multiple Gilas women Fil-Am prospects like Stefanie Berberabe and Mai Loni Henson in getting their dual citizenship and thus became eligible to play for Gilas women.

"I am excited and looking forward to building the women's program and to bring medals for our Philippine country," wrote Gopez.

Gopez and Fil-Am Nation Select have held multiple showcases for recruitment for the Gilas women's program.

Taking in Gopez, officially, will help in recruiting younger talents across the States before they turn 16 years old.

Interacting with potential national team talents at an early stage will help them secure Philippine passports early and thus will make them eligible for FIBA-sanctioned events like the Asia Cup.

"I would also like to thank all the families who have entrusted me to uplift their daughter's level of play — Philippines, this is for you," he said.

Per Fil-Am Nationl Select, tryouts for the youth teams will be announced soon for prospects in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Apart from his work with the Gilas women's national team program, Gopez also plays a part in bringing Fil-Am talents to collegiate hoops teams in the country.

Also in the resume for Gopez is helping other national teams like volleyball, football and baseball.