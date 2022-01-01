POC’s bold decision

You do not truly know someone until you fight them. – Collin Chou as Seraph, “The Matrix Reloaded”

The Philippine Olympic Committee has declared Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Juico persona non grata, and will no longer recognize him as the association president. This is a rather unusual verdict which bears further analysis and scrutiny, more so since it can set a precedent of athletes raising complaints against their own national sports federations, and other cans of worms.

In international diplomacy, a foreigner in a sovereign country is declared persona non grata when he or she has committed a crime or offense and is no longer recognized in that country. When incarcerating the person (particularly a diplomat or government official) would complicate relations with his or her homeland, he or she is merely repatriated with the strict order never to return. That is the traditional usage of the term.

There are several layers to the brouhaha that precipitated the decision. To begin with, documents laying out allegations against EJ Obiena were purposely leaked to several sports media, but the media concerned judiciously did not use them, as they constituted only one side of the story. Secondly, the Philippine Sports Commission, the government’s disbursing agency, has not rendered any decision on the matter. Even if the payments to anyone on Obiena’s team were delayed, it is not clear how long a delay constitutes a legal issue. When is payment delayed payment denied? Until that is clarified or any legal case is filed, it will appear to be a smear campaign against Obiena. That may be why the PSC has offered to simply mediate the case, in an attempt to be fair to both sides.

Next, did PATAFA attempt to resolve this matter privately with Obiena or not, as he has implied? If not, then the intent becomes questionable. It becomes a matter of ruining his reputation and not just bringing an alleged wrong to light. Statements against the athlete continued even after the PSC requested both sides to stop airing their dirty laundry in public, and even after the POC Ethics Committee had begun investigating the accusations.

Now for the two-pronged question. First, can the POC actually, in effect, expel the head of a national federation? In theory, yes. The National Olympic Committee of any country does have certain police powers over its members. Three years ago, Arnis Philippines itself was voted out by the POC entirely. Ten years ago, previous PATAFA head Go Teng Kok was similarly dismissed. This resulted in his setting fire to a copy of the POC charter at the same POC meeting. His unliquidated funds are the reason the PSC remits directly to Obiena in the first place. In this case, the POC is again dipping its hand into the internal matters of a national association, which makes it trickier. POC wants PATAFA to elect a new president. That may be a gray area.

Can the POC endorse Obiena to international competitions, whether or not it countermands PATAFA’s own instructions? In extreme cases such as war or domestic strife or political isolation, athletes may compete in the Olympics under the IOC banner. This is none of those cases. But considering Obiena’s stature, it is probable. Also, since PSC is not involved, funding of PATAFA will continue unless they say otherwise.

Considering the personalities involved, this issue will probably get messier before it is fully resolved. Juico has already promised to fight the decision, saying POC overstepped its authority.