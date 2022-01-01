




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
POC’s bold decision
 


THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2022 | 12:00am





 


You do not truly know someone until you fight them. – Collin Chou as Seraph, “The Matrix Reloaded”


The Philippine Olympic Committee has declared Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Juico persona non grata, and will no longer recognize him as the association president. This is a rather unusual verdict which bears further analysis and scrutiny, more so since it can set a precedent of athletes raising complaints against their own national sports federations, and other cans of worms.


In international diplomacy, a foreigner in a sovereign country is declared persona non grata when he or she has committed a crime or offense and is no longer recognized in that country. When incarcerating the person (particularly a diplomat or government official) would complicate relations with his or her homeland, he or she is merely repatriated with the strict order never to return. That is the traditional usage of the term.


There are several layers to the brouhaha that precipitated the decision. To begin with, documents laying out allegations against EJ Obiena were purposely leaked to several sports media, but the media concerned judiciously did not use them, as they constituted only one side of the story. Secondly, the Philippine Sports Commission, the government’s disbursing agency, has not rendered any decision on the matter. Even if the payments to anyone on Obiena’s team were delayed, it is not clear how long a delay constitutes a legal issue. When is payment delayed payment denied? Until that is clarified or any legal case is filed, it will appear to be a smear campaign against Obiena. That may be why the PSC has offered to simply mediate the case, in an attempt to be fair to both sides.


Next, did PATAFA attempt to resolve this matter privately with Obiena or not, as he has implied? If not, then the intent becomes questionable. It becomes a matter of ruining his reputation and not just bringing an alleged wrong to light. Statements against the athlete continued even after the PSC requested both sides to stop airing their dirty laundry in public, and even after the POC Ethics Committee had begun investigating the accusations.


Now for the two-pronged question. First, can the POC actually, in effect, expel the head of a national federation? In theory, yes. The National Olympic Committee of any country does have certain police powers over its members. Three years ago, Arnis Philippines itself was voted out by the POC entirely. Ten years ago, previous PATAFA head Go Teng Kok was similarly dismissed. This resulted in his setting fire to a copy of the POC charter at the same POC meeting. His unliquidated funds are the reason the PSC remits directly to Obiena in the first place. In this case, the POC is again dipping its hand into the internal matters of a national association, which makes it trickier. POC wants PATAFA to elect a new president. That may be a gray area.


Can the POC endorse Obiena to international competitions, whether or not it countermands PATAFA’s own instructions? In extreme cases such as war or domestic strife or political isolation, athletes may compete in the Olympics under the IOC banner. This is none of those cases. But considering Obiena’s stature, it is probable. Also, since PSC is not involved, funding of PATAFA will continue unless they say otherwise.


Considering the personalities involved, this issue will probably get messier before it is fully resolved. Juico has already promised to fight the decision, saying POC overstepped its authority.


 










 









PATAFA
PHILIPPINE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







US sports leagues scramble amid COVID-19 spike







US sports leagues scramble amid COVID-19 spike



1 day ago 

 
The NBA, NFL and NHL are scrambling to keep teams competing, even as COVID-19 case rates skyrocket in the United States and...








Sports
fbtw













Cavs guard Rubio out or season with torn knee ligament







Cavs guard Rubio out or season with torn knee ligament



1 day ago 


Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will miss the rest of the NBA season with a torn ligament in his left knee.








Sports
fbtw













Embiid powers 76ers past Durant's Nets; Warriors-Nuggets postponed







Embiid powers 76ers past Durant's Nets; Warriors-Nuggets postponed



12 hours ago 


Joel Embiid scored 34 points and Tyrese Maxey added 25 as the Philadelphia 76ers spoiled Kevin Durant's return from the NBA's...








Sports
fbtw













Nets' Irving relishes NBA return amid vaccine holdout







Nets' Irving relishes NBA return amid vaccine holdout



1 day ago 


Kyrie Irving said he's grateful to be back in training with the Brooklyn Nets and looking forward to a return to the NBA despite...








Sports
fbtw













Warriors' Green questions NBA amid spate of game cancellations due to COVID-19







Warriors' Green questions NBA amid spate of game cancellations due to COVID-19



14 hours ago 


The NBA's cancellation of Thursday's marquee matchup between Golden State and Denver because of the Nuggets' lack of available...








Sports
fbtw





 




Latest









Triumphs galore







Triumphs galore



By The STAR Sports Staff |
37 minutes ago 


A crunching left hook to his opponent’s body was all Nonito Donaire Jr. needed to remind the boxing world that he’s...








Sports
fbtw













Yearender: Toast of Philippine sports in 2021







Yearender: Toast of Philippine sports in 2021



14 hours ago 


Hands down, 2021 is the greatest year ever for the Filipino athlete.








Sports
fbtw













Golden breakthrough







Golden breakthrough



By The STAR Sports Staff |
1 day ago 


To say 2021 was a great year for Philippine sports is an understatement. For it’s an unbelievable, historic journey...








Sports
fbtw













Why no jurisdiction?




By Joaquin M. Henson |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


In 2011, the POC declared then-PATAFA president Go Teng Kok “persona non grata,” disqualifying him from attending any POC-related function or activity although retaining his position as a virtual la...








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates







Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates



1 day ago 


Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world No. 1's last-minute...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 































 






Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with