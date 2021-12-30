




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Embattled athletics chief vows to fight Olympic body's withdrawal of recognition
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 30, 2021 | 3:14pm





 
Embattled athletics chief vows to fight Olympic body's withdrawal of recognition
PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico
 


MANILA, Philippines – Beleaguered Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Ella Juico isn’t about to throw in the towel just yet in the issues between him and Tokyo Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).


Juico stressed that he will contest the decision of the POC executive board declaring him persona non-grata Tuesday for allegedly harassing Obiena, who was accused by the former of allegedly falsifying liquidations concerning his Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.



“Of course, we will fight it,” Juico told ANC’s “After The Fact” host Christian Guevarra Wednesday night. “This is not within their jurisdiction, this is an intra-NSA (national sports association) issue, and under their own constitution, such are to be resolved first within the NSA.”


Juico said the PATAFA board came up with a board resolution calling the POC executive board decision as an invalid one.


“We will contest that and we will go all the way wherever we need to go,” said the former Philippine Sports Commission chairman.


Juico said the POC executive board decision would need to get the nod of the POC general assembly first before it could be rendered final.


Eleven of the 14 POC executive board members made the verdict in its meeting at the East Ocean Palace restaurant in Paranaque upon the recommendation of its executive committee chaired by Patrick Gregorio of rowing.


The POC ethics committee reacted on a complaint filed Obiena, who cited harassment as his one his reason.


But Juico said they were just forced to act on the matter to protect PATAFA and government interests.


“I will ask, when somebody reports to you an alleged wrongdoing, whether an Olympian or a loser, what are you supposed to do? Am I not supposed to refer it to our people, unless I be accused of covering it up,” said Juico. “Ano pa ba dapat gawin (What else needs to be done), keep quiet? Is there a different law for Olympians and a different law for non-Olympians? Di ba pantay-pantay ito (Aren’t we supposed to treat people equally?”


 










 









EJ OBIENA
PATAFA
PHILIP JUICO
POC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







NBA postpones Heat-Spurs game due to player shortage







NBA postpones Heat-Spurs game due to player shortage



8 hours ago  


The Miami Heat's NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs scheduled for Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) was postponed as COVID-19...








Sports
fbtw













Athletics chief declared 'persona non grata' over Obiena treatment







Athletics chief declared 'persona non grata' over Obiena treatment



By Joey Villar |
2 days ago 


The Philippine Olympic Committee declared PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico as “persona non grata” for alleged...

 






Sports
fbtw













Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players







Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players



4 hours ago 


Footballers playing in China's national team should remove any existing tattoos and are "strictly prohibited" from getting...








Sports
fbtw













Cavs guard Rubio out or season with torn knee ligament







Cavs guard Rubio out or season with torn knee ligament



5 hours ago 


Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will miss the rest of the NBA season with a torn ligament in his left knee.








Sports
fbtw













Nets' Irving relishes NBA return amid vaccine holdout







Nets' Irving relishes NBA return amid vaccine holdout



5 hours ago 


Kyrie Irving said he's grateful to be back in training with the Brooklyn Nets and looking forward to a return to the NBA despite...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Morant sparks Grizzlies to win over James' Lakers







Morant sparks Grizzlies to win over James' Lakers



2 hours ago 


Ja Morant scored 41 points to power the Memphis Grizzles to a third straight NBA victory, a 104-99 come-from-behind win over...








Sports
fbtw













POC chief hails &lsquo;Golden Year&rsquo; in Philippine  sports







POC chief hails ‘Golden Year’ in Philippine sports



By Joey Villar |
16 hours ago 


For Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, the country’s breakthrough performance in the Tokyo Games...








Sports
fbtw













Limitless wins it all







Limitless wins it all



By Olmin Leyba |
16 hours ago 


There’s no limit to what Limitless App can achieve in the PBA 3x3.








Sports
fbtw













PBA names 12 ambassadors to EASL







PBA names 12 ambassadors to EASL



16 hours ago 


The PBA has named 12 players who will serve as league ambassadors to the coming East Asia Super League








Sports
fbtw













PBA celebrates Season of Joy




By Joaquin M. Henson |
December 30, 2021 - 12:00am 


It was during a recent PBA Board of Governors meeting where vice chairman Bobby Rosales of Terrafirma came up with the idea of calling the holidays a “Season of Joy,” recognizing the efforts of Quezon...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with