Philippine sports seen to thrive from momentum of 'Golden Year'

MANILA, Philippines – For Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino, the country’s breakthrough performance in the Tokyo Games last August opened doors for the country to produce more golden moments in future editions.

“Yes, the Filipino athlete can win in the Olympics. Yes, we have the capability and we will build on that success,” said Tolentino.

The optimism came after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz delivered the country’s first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo where she had a total lift of 224 kilograms — 97kgs in the snatch and 127kgs in clean and jerk.

It capped what had become the country’s best finish in the history of its Olympic participation as boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial snared a pair of silvers and a bronze, respectively, to add to the massive haul.

“This is a year of congratulations for all of us — for breaking several milestones in our sports,” said Tolentino. “The perfect description for this year is The Golden Year of Philippine Sports.”

It was made memorable that it happened amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The year 2021 saw us attain multiple medals highlighted by that elusive gold in the Tokyo Olympics,” said Tolentino said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed us down, but the ever resilient Filipinos have again proven that we rise against the odds.”

Aside from the Tokyo medalists, the congressman from Tagaytay sees medal prospects in other Olympians.

“Although the rest on Team Philippines didn’t win a medal in Tokyo, their determination and their youth make them strong candidates when we return to the Olympic stage in Paris,” he said. “Remember, Hidilyn was a young, unassuming and innocent 18-year-old when she competed in her first Olympics in 2008 in Beijing.”