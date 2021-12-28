




















































 
























Athletics chief declared 'persona non grata' over Obiena treatment
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 28, 2021 | 4:20pm





 
Athletics chief declared 'persona non grata' over Obiena treatment
Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association Philip Ella Juico
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Thursday declared Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Ella Juico as “persona non grata” for alleged harassment and abuse against Tokyo Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena.


“We’re dealing with an Olympian and world class athlete who has a future,” said POC president Abraham Tolentino after their hybrid executive board meeting at the East Ocean Palace in Paranaque on Thursday.


Eleven of the 14 executive board members attended the meeting with chairman Steve Hontiveros absent and International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski and netball’s Charlie Ho abstaining.


Athletes Commission representative Nikko Huelgas moved for the recommendation by the Ethics Committee chaired by rowing’s Patrick Gregorio against Juico and was seconded by POC vice presidents Al Panlilio of basketball and Richard Gomez of modern heptathlon and fencing.


“We are not removing him (Juico) as president, we’re not suspending him, we’re just declaring him persona non grata,” said Tolentino.


“We don’t recognize him as president of PATAFA until its new election of president,” he added.


The decision came exactly a decade after the POC also handed down the same decision against Go Teng Kok, who was incidentally Juico’s predecessor at PATAFA, for violation of its constitution and by-laws by going to court an issue involving the karate federation.


Obiena sought the help of the POC after PATAFA accused him of allegedly falsifying liquidations involving payment to the former’s Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.


The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and Asian record-holder denied it.


“We have to stop it. He (Obiena) complained to the Athletes Commission and Ethics Committee. There was due process. There was clarificatory meeting. He (Juico) waived his right so we have to decide,” said the congressman from Tagaytay.


The STAR tried to get Juico said but has yet to respond as of posting time.


 










 









