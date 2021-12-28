Sibol to represent Philippines anew in SEA Games esports

MANILA, Philippines – After a historic run during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, Team Sibol is back to represent the Philippines in the esport events in the coming 2021 Southeast Asian Games in May 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Sibol and the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) made the announcement on their Facebook pages last December 24.

During the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in the Philippines, Sibol took home three gold medals in Mobile Legends, Dota2 and Starcraft II. Sibol Alexandre Laverez and Andreij Albar respectively copped silver and bronze medals in Tekken 7.

The upcoming biennial games will have 10 events in Esports. Among those included are League of Legends, FIFA 4, CrossFire, Arena of Valor, Garena Free Fire and Mobile Legends. Meanwhile, League of Legends: Wild Rift will have a men's and women's division and PUBG will have an Individual and Team event.

Back in May, prior to the postponement of the 2021 Southeast Asian Games, PESO secretary general Joebert Yu said that the organization plans to compete in all events.

As the events draw near, Sibol and PESO are now working on composing the respective teams.

Sibol will open registrations for those who wish to compete in the following esport titles: CrossFire, Mobile Legends: Bang, Men’s Division and Women’s Division of League of Legends: Wild Rift from December 29 until January 5. Though Wild Rift has specific gender divisions, Mobile Legends and CrossFire will be gender-neutral.

Registration details will be announced via both Sibol and PESO's Facebook pages.