Mark Striegl takes on Chas Kelly in UFC Fight Night 202

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American mixed martial artist Mark Striegl returns to the Octagon on February 19, 2022 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas when he battles American Chas Kelly in a featherweight bout

This will be Striegl’s second UFC match since his debut in UFC Fight Night 180 last October 17, where Russian fighter Said Nurmagomedov knocked him out in the first round.

“I am super excited about this fight,” enthused Striegl. “I have signed a contract for the fight. Oddly enough, Chas and I have the same professional fight record of 18-3-0 (wins-loss-draws). But I am excited to get my first win.”

Striegl has been working out in both Manila and Baguio before he flies out to the United States for training camp.

“I will be flying to Arizona to link up with my coach, George Castro, who will set up my camp,” added Striegl. Castro has previously worked with another Filipino-American MMA fighter in Brandon Vera.

Striegl was supposed to be on the UFC 261 card that was headlined by the second Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal fight last April, but tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was supposed to fight in the second Usman-Masvidal fight in April of 2021 but had an accident in training that forced me to pull out of the fight. It’s nothing bad but it affected my movement that I had to pull out,” recounted Mark. “It was a big event in Texas and I was bummed out that I missed it.”

If there is anything that this pandemic has taught Striegl, it is patience and holding on to his mindset.

Shared Striegl, “It was at the beginning of the pandemic and my management company in the United States asked me if I could get over to the US, there was a good chance of getting a fight in the UFC. Of course, there were uncertainties. This was three months into the pandemic, but I jumped at it. Fighting in the UFC is a lifetime dream. I made it to Las Vegas.”

“Except when I got to the counter to board my flight, I was turned down and was told I needed to be tested. Now this was early in the pandemic and the protocols weren’t yet sorted out. I went to this accredited hospital to get tested. And flew in a week later and got to Vegas where I trained at Syndicate MMA. After a bit of over a week of training I was told I had a fight.”

Unfortunately, 24 hours prior to the fight, Striegl tested positive for COVID-19 and had to fly back home with the fight to be rescheduled.

“It wasn’t a severe case and I made a full recovery. Then I got the fight rescheduled in Abu Dhabi. It was an adventure I will never forget.”

Then came the offer to fight in the undercards of the Usman-Masvidal II fight that was postponed because of the injury.

“It was frustrating, but you learn to channel that energy and learn to be patient. My mentality is you always find a way to win no matter what the circumstances even on your worst day. Yes, the circumstances leading to the fight haven’t been ideal, but it is the same for everybody. You have to find a way to win and ultimately perform.”

“This time, we know what it is all about and we’ll be ready.”

Striegl’s second UFC match in Fight Night 202 will be televised on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application.