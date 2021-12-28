




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Mark Striegl takes on Chas Kelly in UFC Fight Night 202
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 28, 2021 | 1:10pm





 
Mark Striegl takes on Chas Kelly in UFC Fight Night 202
Mark Striegl
 


MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American mixed martial artist Mark Striegl returns to the Octagon on February 19, 2022 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas when he battles American Chas Kelly in a featherweight bout 


This will be Striegl’s second UFC match since his debut in UFC Fight Night 180 last October 17, where Russian fighter Said Nurmagomedov knocked him out in the first round. 


“I am super excited about this fight,” enthused Striegl. “I have signed a contract for the fight. Oddly enough, Chas and I have the same professional fight record of 18-3-0 (wins-loss-draws). But I am excited to get my first win.”


Striegl has been working out in both Manila and Baguio before he flies out to the United States for training camp. 


“I will be flying to Arizona to link up with my coach, George Castro, who will set up my camp,” added Striegl. Castro has previously worked with another Filipino-American MMA fighter in Brandon Vera.


Striegl was supposed to be on the UFC 261 card that was headlined by the second Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal fight last April, but tested positive for COVID-19.


“I was supposed to fight in the second Usman-Masvidal fight in April of 2021 but had an accident in training that forced me to pull out of the fight. It’s nothing bad but it affected my movement that I had to pull out,” recounted Mark. “It was a big event in Texas and I was bummed out that I missed it.”


If there is anything that this pandemic has taught Striegl, it is patience and holding on to his mindset. 


Shared Striegl, “It was at the beginning of the pandemic and my management company in the United States asked me if I could get over to the US, there was a good chance of getting a fight in the UFC. Of course, there were uncertainties. This was three months into the pandemic, but I jumped at it. Fighting in the UFC is a lifetime dream. I made it to Las Vegas.”


“Except when I got to the counter to board my flight, I was turned down and was told I needed to be tested. Now this was early in the pandemic and the protocols weren’t yet sorted out. I went to this accredited hospital to get tested. And flew in a week later and got to Vegas where I trained at Syndicate MMA. After a bit of over a week of training I was told I had a fight.”


Unfortunately, 24 hours prior to the fight, Striegl tested positive for COVID-19 and had to fly back home with the fight to be rescheduled.  


“It wasn’t a severe case and I made a full recovery. Then I got the fight rescheduled in Abu Dhabi. It was an adventure I will never forget.”


Then came the offer to fight in the undercards of the Usman-Masvidal II fight that was postponed because of the injury.


“It was frustrating, but you learn to channel that energy and learn to be patient. My mentality is you always find a way to win no matter what the circumstances even on your worst day. Yes, the circumstances leading to the fight haven’t been ideal, but it is the same for everybody. You have to find a way to win and ultimately perform.”


“This time, we know what it is all about and we’ll be ready.”


Striegl’s second UFC match in Fight Night 202 will be televised on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application.


 










 









MARK STRIEGL
MMA
UFC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Nuggets hold off Clippers







Nuggets hold off Clippers



13 hours ago 


Denver and their NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic thwarted a furious Clippers rally to emerge with a 103-100 victory...








Sports
fbtw













Genshin Impact welcomes 2022 with fan-favorite events, characters 
play









Genshin Impact welcomes 2022 with fan-favorite events, characters



By Michelle Lojo |
1 day ago 


Developer MiHoYo unveiled version 2.4 of the popular open-world game Genshin Impact.








Sports
fbtw













POC still targeting podium finish in Hanoi







POC still targeting podium finish in Hanoi



By Joey Villar |
1 day ago 


 Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino will attend the chef-de-mission meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam next...








Sports
fbtw













Tales of two Christmas homecomings; Lakers need to clone LeBron







Tales of two Christmas homecomings; Lakers need to clone LeBron



By Alder Almo |
1 day ago 


Kemba Walker provided the Christmas miracle for the New York Knicks with a triple-double to lead his hometown team, New York...








Sports
fbtw













Waiting for Godot?




By Joaquin M. Henson |
December 28, 2021 - 12:00am 


The case of dethroned regular WBA minimumweight champion Vic Saludar expecting to be paid his full purse by Dominican Republic promoter Belgica Peña reminds you of Samuel Beckett’s 1948 play “Waiting...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Report: NBA reduces COVID-19 isolation time for some players







Report: NBA reduces COVID-19 isolation time for some players



18 minutes ago 


The NBA has reduced quarantine time from 10 days to six for vaccinated players and coaches who come into contact with COVID-19...








Sports
fbtw













NBA reduces COVID-19 isolation time for some players &mdash; report







NBA reduces COVID-19 isolation time for some players — report



 3 hours ago 


The NBA has reduced quarantine time from 10 days to six for vaccinated players and coaches who come into contact with COVID-19...








Sports
fbtw













PBA teams welcome year-end break







PBA teams welcome year-end break



By Olmin Leyba |
13 hours ago 


From the pacesetters to the rear occupants, teams welcomed the PBA Governors’ Cup’ brief year-end break to essentially...








Sports
fbtw













PSC backs away as mediator in PATAFA impasse







PSC backs away as mediator in PATAFA impasse



By Joey Villar |
13 hours ago 


The Philippine Sports Commission has withdrawn its offer of mediation in resolving the impasse involving Tokyo Olympics pole-vaulter...








Sports
fbtw













Yulo coming home to rest







Yulo coming home to rest



By Joey Villar |
13 hours ago 


Two-time world gymnastics champion Caloy Yulo is finally coming home to his family after being away for more than two ye...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with