




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Genshin Impact welcomes 2022 with fan-favorite events, characters
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 27, 2021 | 7:18am





 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Developer MiHoYo unveiled version 2.4 of the popular open-world game Genshin Impact, which will usher in the New Year with the fan-favorite event "The Lantern Rite" and the return of favorite characters Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli.


During Genshin Impact's last Special Program of 2021 that aired last December 26, miHoYo's game developers previewed what travelers can expect with the new update that is set to release in the New Year. One of the highlights of the event is the annual Lanter Rite, which is celebrated in the game as the world of Teyvat welcoming the New Year. For players, quests done during the Lantern Rite earn hefty rewards with free characters and new character outfits. Coinciding with the Lantern Rite, fan-favorite characters Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli will also make a return to Event Wishes.


Besides the returning events, miHoYo announced the release of two new characters: exorcists Shenhe and opera singer Yun Jin, who both wield polearm weapons and are meant to add supports to the player's main party.


The 2.4 update also includes the release of the mysterious island Enkanomiya. Home to an ancient civilization, the island is located beneath the surface of the ocean and has been shrouded in darkness as engulfed by the Abyss. Travelers will have to interact with the island's artificial sun, the Dainichi Mikosh, to be able to solve the different puzzles of the area. The new area comes with new enemies in the form of Bathysmal Vishaps and a new pyro Abyss Lector.


Additional updates include new hangout events for characters Ningguang and Yun Jin, Monsdtadt event A Study In Potions, Teyvat event Eight Locales Over Mountains And Seas, and the rerun of event Windtrace (Hide & Seek).


The 2.4 version update of Genshin Impact will be released on January 5.


 










 









ESPORTS
GAMING

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 










 




Trending






Latest














Trending







Shapovalov COVID-19 positive




December 27, 2021 - 12:00am 


World No. 14 Denis Shapovalov has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sydney, he said Sunday, highlighting the virus threat to the Australian Open.








Sports
fbtw













MPBL victory pure redemption for Basilan




By John Bryan Ulanday |
December 27, 2021 - 12:00am 


Philip Manalang and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot waited for redemption following an aborted campaign in the MPBL Lakan Cup last March due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the squad.








Sports
fbtw













Lakers, Nets limp into Christmas showdown







Lakers, Nets limp into Christmas showdown



1 day ago 


LeBron James’ latest foray into the NBA’s Christmas Day showcase will not be the star-studded affair the league...








Sports
fbtw













Curry spices up Warriors&rsquo; romp over Suns







Curry spices up Warriors’ romp over Suns



8 hours ago 


Stephen Curry scored 33 points to power Golden State to a 116-107 victory over Phoenix that moved the Warriors ahead of the...








Sports
fbtw













Espejo makes historic appearance in Japan volleyball league's All-Star game







Espejo makes historic appearance in Japan volleyball league's All-Star game



By Joey Villar |
16 hours ago 


Filipino volleyball star Marck Espejo is making the most out of his time playing in the V.League All-Star Game in Japan.








Sports
fbtw









 
Latest









Genshin Impact welcomes 2022 with fan-favorite events, characters







Genshin Impact welcomes 2022 with fan-favorite events, characters



By Michelle Lojo |
50 minutes ago 


Developer MiHoYo unveiled version 2.4 of the popular open-world game Genshin Impact.








Sports
fbtw













ECHO PH bares powerhouse cast for MPL Season 9







ECHO PH bares powerhouse cast for MPL Season 9



By Michelle Lojo |
4 days ago 


Amid rumors about veteran players leaving their current teams, ECHO PH revealed a star-studded team on their Facebook page...








Sports
fbtw













ONIC PH, Blacklist forge historic all-Filipino clash in M3 Grand Final


 




ONIC PH, Blacklist forge historic all-Filipino clash in M3 Grand Final



By Michelle Lojo |
8 days ago 


ONIC was the first to punch its ticket with a win in the Upper Bracket Finals while Blacklist needed a grudge match win over...








Sports
fbtw













Blacklist, ONIC sweep foes to stay in title hunt at M3 World Championship







Blacklist, ONIC sweep foes to stay in title hunt at M3 World Championship



By Michelle Lojo |
10 days ago 


Filipino teams Blacklist International and ONIC Philippines showed the world why the Philippines is one of the top countries...








Sports
fbtw













Blacklist slays rivals, stays alive in M3 World Championship







Blacklist slays rivals, stays alive in M3 World Championship



By Michelle Lojo |
 12 days ago 


MPL PH champions Blacklist International survived rivals ONIC Esports of Indonesia, 2-1, to stay alive in the M3 World Championship...








Sports
fbtw













European squad crowned first Valorant world champions







European squad crowned first Valorant world champions



By Michelle Lojo |
12 days ago 


Going through 16 of the world's best Valorant teams, 12 days of intense map match-ups, Europe's Ascend was crowned first-ever...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with