Genshin Impact welcomes 2022 with fan-favorite events, characters

MANILA, Philippines — Developer MiHoYo unveiled version 2.4 of the popular open-world game Genshin Impact, which will usher in the New Year with the fan-favorite event "The Lantern Rite" and the return of favorite characters Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli.

During Genshin Impact's last Special Program of 2021 that aired last December 26, miHoYo's game developers previewed what travelers can expect with the new update that is set to release in the New Year. One of the highlights of the event is the annual Lanter Rite, which is celebrated in the game as the world of Teyvat welcoming the New Year. For players, quests done during the Lantern Rite earn hefty rewards with free characters and new character outfits. Coinciding with the Lantern Rite, fan-favorite characters Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli will also make a return to Event Wishes.

Besides the returning events, miHoYo announced the release of two new characters: exorcists Shenhe and opera singer Yun Jin, who both wield polearm weapons and are meant to add supports to the player's main party.

The 2.4 update also includes the release of the mysterious island Enkanomiya. Home to an ancient civilization, the island is located beneath the surface of the ocean and has been shrouded in darkness as engulfed by the Abyss. Travelers will have to interact with the island's artificial sun, the Dainichi Mikosh, to be able to solve the different puzzles of the area. The new area comes with new enemies in the form of Bathysmal Vishaps and a new pyro Abyss Lector.

Additional updates include new hangout events for characters Ningguang and Yun Jin, Monsdtadt event A Study In Potions, Teyvat event Eight Locales Over Mountains And Seas, and the rerun of event Windtrace (Hide & Seek).

The 2.4 version update of Genshin Impact will be released on January 5.