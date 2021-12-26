'Frontliners', Vegafria, Magsaysay team up for Olongapo

Olongapo mayoral bet Arnold Vegafria (fifth from left) is joined by Frontliners Party-list first nominee Jayke Joson (sixth from left) and Zambales congressional candidate Mitos Magsaysay (seventh from left) at last Wednesday's gift-giving ceremony at Marikit Park.

MANILA, Philippines – Aspiring Olongapo City Mayor Arnold Vegafria and Zambales First District Congressional candidate Mitos Magsaysay have teamed up with the Frontliners Ang Bida Party-list for the welfare of Filipinos in Central Luzon.

Vegafria, the Miss World Philippines national director, Magsaysay and Frontliners Ang Bida Party-list first nominee Jayke Joson banded for Olongapo residents over the weekend, giving away gifts during the holidays.

“We, the Anak ng Gapo, would like to express gratitude to our partner in public service — Frontliners Ang Bida Partylist headed by first nominee Jayke Joson — for believing in us, believing in what we’re fighting for here at Olongapo City,” Vegafria said.

Joson, for his part, vowed his support to Vegafria, Magsaysay and to the rest of Anak ng Gapo for coming to the aid of citizens at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He [Vegafria] is your true super hero, your super frontliner during the pandemic. He is always there for you,” Joson said of Vegafria, who has distributed more than five kilos of rice and goodies for at least 80,000 families all over Olongapo since August.

Vegafria also helped provide lights in some dark areas around Olongapo by putting solar street lamp posts.

Besides those initiatives, the Miss World Philippines organization and Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) under chairman Vegafria also provide college level scholarship grant to deserving students from all over the country.

“Good thoughts, good words, good deeds — these are the trademarks of Anak ng Gapo led by aspiring mayor Vegafria and Congresswoman Mitos [Magsaysay],” Joson added. “I also support them for supporting our frontliners here in Olongapo.”

Frontliners Party-list, according to Joson, will also help other cities and provinces near the area of Olongapo and Central Luzon by early next year. Their main initiatives are to push for the double hazard pay, abolish the no pay, no work policy for sick frontliners, and bat for tax-free allowance and free insurance policies for all the frontliners.

It is among the 166 party-list candidates vying for a House seat in next year’s elections.