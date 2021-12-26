Bells ring for fuel masters

LEX squad led by coach Yeng Guiao presenting its cash donations to the Alagang Kapatid Foundation and PLDT Smart Foundation at halftime. Witnessing the turnover is commissioner Willie Marcial (second from left).

NLEX suffers first loss

MANILA, Philippines — With a virtually all-Filipino cast, Phoenix derailed erstwhile unbeaten NLEX, 102-93, in a gritty, back-from-the-ashes Christmas Day outing in the 46th PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Not disheartened by the hamstring injury that forced import Paul Harris out of action early in the first period, the Fuel Masters rallied and fought with ferocity to pull through with this crucial Yuletide win and snap a two-game slide.

Matthew Wright, Justin Chua and Chris Banchero spearheaded a concerted effort to topple the KJ McDaniels-led Road Warriors (4-1) and send Phoenix up to a share of fifth with idle Alaska at 3-2.

Wright sizzled with 23 points spiked by six triples while Chua had a return-to-form performance of 19 markers laced by four treys in the game, which kicked off the PBA’s “Season of Joy” two-day special supported by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Councilor Irene Belmonte did the ceremonial toss in behalf of the mayor.

Banchero shot 17 to help fill the void left by Harris, who limped out barely 2:38 into the match.

“These guys are really motivated, especially our leaders. As bad as we played our last two games, Matt (Wright) said we just have to keep playing and this streak has to stop. It’s either we go all the way to three losses or we stop the streak of NLEX,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.

With Harris on the sidelines, the Fuel Masters held NLEX’ explosive import KJ McDaniels to only 12 on 4-of-15 field goal shooting.

Phoenix played its first Christmas Day game and reaped success.

“We’ll always take the win, especially on Christmas Day, especially we gave up a lot, being away from our family preparing for this and it’s just sweeter because we played almost the whole game without Paul,” said Robinson.

Despite losing Harris to injury, the Fuel Masters got the better of the exchanges in the first 24 minutes of play.

Phoenix stormed to a 26-17 tear late in the first period behind a 14-3 salvo and stayed in control with their stifling defense.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer (2-2) seeks to extend its run to three games against Terrafirma (1-3) while TNT (1-2) and Rain or Shine (2-2) dispute a bounceback win in today’s post-Christmas Day double-header.

The Beermen look to go above .500 for the first time coming off a 0-2 start. The Dyip hope to ambush SMB like they did in the last Philippine Cup but will have to do it with veteran guard Alex Cabagnot sidelined by a torn Achilles injury.

Both the Tropang Giga and the Elasto Painters are determined to get back on track before the pro league takes a short break for the New Year.