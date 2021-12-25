




















































 
























Sports
 
Frayna crowned champion, eyes SEA Games
 


Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
December 25, 2021 | 12:00am





 
Frayna crowned champion, eyes SEA Games
Janelle Mae Frayna.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Newly crowned national women’s chess champion Janelle Mae Frayna has set her sights at a podium finish in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in May next year.


“The goal is to medal in the SEA Games,” said the 24-year-old Frayna, who ruled the 2021 Philippine National Women’s Championship at the PACE in Quezon City.


Frayna ruled the 11-round tilt with 7.5 points, a full point ahead of runner-up Kylen Joy Mordido.


It was an impressive performance for the country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster as she won six games including a 44-move King’s Indian Attack miniature over Cebu champion Marian Calimbo in the final round and drew thrice.


The lone defeat of the Army woman from Bicol came in the opening round versus 13-year-old wonder Ruelle Canino last week.


Mendoza wound up third with six points while Jan Jodilyn Fronda was fourth also with six points.


Rounding out the finishes were San Diego, Bernadette Galas, Rino Mariel Sadey, Allaney Jia Doroy, Canino, Lexie Grace Hernandez and Calimbo.



While she was impressive, Frayna stressed the need for more preparation by joining more tournaments.


“We need more training and games because the competition in the SEA Games is going to be strong. We have to come in fully prepared,” she said.


At press time, there will be six events to be held in the sport in the biennial games – men and women standard, rapid and blitz.


Frayna is hoping she’ll get a fair share of medals.


 










 









