




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Basilan bags MPBL crown on buzzer-beater
 


John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
December 25, 2021 | 12:00am





 
Basilan bags MPBL crown on buzzer-beater
Members of the Basilan squad celebrate amid colorful confetti following the thrilling victory.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Philip Manalang nailed the game-winning triple at the buzzer as Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot bagged the Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational crown with a thrilling 83-80 overtime win against Nueva Ecija at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City early yesterday.


The University of the East standout saved his best for last, draining his only field goal from the top of the key off a perfect Michael Juico inbound pass to steer Basilan to the epic championship of the 22-team tournament.


Basilan took home the P2 million grand prize.


Manalang missed his first eight attempts but did not shy away from taking the biggest shot of the game to finish with three points, six assists and two rebounds en route to a Finals MVP citation.


All-MPBL team member Juico chipped in 15 markers and five boards, JR Taganas had a 9-17 line while Encho Serrano, Jay Collado and Jonathan Uyloan added 15 each in Basilan’s balanced attack.


Coach Jerson Cabiltes said it was destiny for Basilan after a spoiled run for the MPBL Lakan Cup title last March at the Subic bubble via forfeiture in the Southern Finals due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their camp.


“This is is God-given. We were in the same situation nine months ago but we did not make it. We really wanted this. Ito pala yung balik na biyaya sa amin ng Panginoon,” said Cabiltes, who also captured the Ato Badolato Coach of the Tournament honor.


Basilan was unbeaten in seven overall matches including a 4-0 sweep of Pool B. It ousted Mindoro-EOG Burlington and Pasig-Sta.Lucia in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.


In the finals, the wards of Cabiltes trailed late in regulation, 73-74, and extra time, 78-80, but still took care of business with timely hits none bigger than Manalang’s miracle trey.


Tournament MVP Michael Mabulac tallied 24 points and 11 boards in Nueva Ecija’s tough defeat.


 










 









 MPBL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







WBO clears bantamweight titlist Casimero







WBO clears bantamweight titlist Casimero



By Dino Maragay |
1 day ago 


John Riel Casimero is still the World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight champion.








Sports
fbtw













Curry fuels Warriors in win over Grizzlies; Spurs beat Lakers







Curry fuels Warriors in win over Grizzlies; Spurs beat Lakers



14 hours ago 


Stephen Curry scored 46 points to propel Golden State to a hard-fought 113-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on that...








Sports
fbtw













China plans for Beijing Winter Olympic bubble with no holes or hugs







China plans for Beijing Winter Olympic bubble with no holes or hugs



15 hours ago 


February's Beijing Winter Olympics look set to be the strictest mass sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic.








Sports
fbtw













Fajardo a potential hit in EASL







Fajardo a potential hit in EASL



1 day ago 


June Mar Fajardo will definitely make a difference once he brings his game in the East Asia Super League.








Sports
fbtw













Warriors, Suns gear up for clash







Warriors, Suns gear up for clash



6 hours ago 


Stephen Curry scored 46 points to propel Golden State to a hard-fought 113-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Frayna crowned champion, eyes SEA Games







Frayna crowned champion, eyes SEA Games



By Joey Villar |
6 hours ago 


Newly crowned national women’s chess champion Janelle Mae Frayna has set her sights at a podium finish in the Hanoi...








Sports
fbtw













Bolts, Giga show way in PBA 3x3




By Olmin Leyba |
December 25, 2021 - 12:00am 


The Meralco Bolts and the TNT Tropang Giga led the march of the Top 10 qualified teams to the Grand Finals of the PBA 3x3 First Conference on Dec. 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.








Sports
fbtw













Christmas day ‘clasico’




By Olmin Leyba |
December 25, 2021 - 12:00am 


There’s an air of nervous excitement in the Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia camps heading to their “Manila Clasico” clash today.








Sports
fbtw













Christmas wishes




By Bill Velasco |
December 25, 2021 - 12:00am 


“Think of a car driving through the night. The headlights only go a hundred to two hundred feet forward, and you can make it all the way from California to New York driving through the dark, because all you...








Sports
fbtw













Nets, Harden plunge back into action




December 25, 2021 - 12:00am 


Brooklyn Nets expect to be back in action on Christmas Day after the NBA postponed three of their games amid a Covid-19 surge that left them with too few players to take the floor, coach Steve Nash said Thursda...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with