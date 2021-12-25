Basilan bags MPBL crown on buzzer-beater

MANILA, Philippines — Philip Manalang nailed the game-winning triple at the buzzer as Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot bagged the Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational crown with a thrilling 83-80 overtime win against Nueva Ecija at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City early yesterday.

The University of the East standout saved his best for last, draining his only field goal from the top of the key off a perfect Michael Juico inbound pass to steer Basilan to the epic championship of the 22-team tournament.

Basilan took home the P2 million grand prize.

Manalang missed his first eight attempts but did not shy away from taking the biggest shot of the game to finish with three points, six assists and two rebounds en route to a Finals MVP citation.

All-MPBL team member Juico chipped in 15 markers and five boards, JR Taganas had a 9-17 line while Encho Serrano, Jay Collado and Jonathan Uyloan added 15 each in Basilan’s balanced attack.

Coach Jerson Cabiltes said it was destiny for Basilan after a spoiled run for the MPBL Lakan Cup title last March at the Subic bubble via forfeiture in the Southern Finals due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their camp.

“This is is God-given. We were in the same situation nine months ago but we did not make it. We really wanted this. Ito pala yung balik na biyaya sa amin ng Panginoon,” said Cabiltes, who also captured the Ato Badolato Coach of the Tournament honor.

Basilan was unbeaten in seven overall matches including a 4-0 sweep of Pool B. It ousted Mindoro-EOG Burlington and Pasig-Sta.Lucia in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

In the finals, the wards of Cabiltes trailed late in regulation, 73-74, and extra time, 78-80, but still took care of business with timely hits none bigger than Manalang’s miracle trey.

Tournament MVP Michael Mabulac tallied 24 points and 11 boards in Nueva Ecija’s tough defeat.