Bolts, Giga show way in PBA 3x3

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts and the TNT Tropang Giga led the march of the Top 10 qualified teams to the Grand Finals of the PBA 3x3 First Conference on Dec. 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts, winner of the second leg and runner-up in two others, topped the standings after the six legs with 420 tour points while the Tropang Giga, Leg 1 victor and second-placers in Legs 5 and 6, finished at No. 2 with a similar card.

Limitless Appmasters, the only team to repeat as leg winner, vaulted to No. 3 in the final tally with 361 points ahead of Platinum Karaoke’s 360.

The four gained outright entry to the quarterfinals of the conference championship backed by 1Pacman Party List and staking a P750,000 champion’s purse.

Also advancing were Terrafirma (325), Leg 4 ruler Purefoods (316), Pioneer Pro Tibay (253), Leg 3 conqueror Sista (218), San Miguel Beer (206) and Barangay Ginebra (167), which beat Cavitex (140) for the 10th and last seat to the grand finals.

Joining the 11th-ranked Braves to the exit were NorthPort (100) and the Zamboanga Valientes (74).