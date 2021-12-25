Christmas wishes

“Think of a car driving through the night. The headlights only go a hundred to two hundred feet forward, and you can make it all the way from California to New York driving through the dark, because all you have to see is the next two hundred feet. And that’s how life tends to unfold before us. If we just trust that the next two hundred feet will unfold after that, and the next two hundred feet will unfold after that, your life will keep unfolding. And it will eventually get you to the destination of whatever it is you truly want, because you want it.” – Jack Canfield

Christmas has been bleak and challenging for many in our country. The pandemic kept most of us indoors for the better part of two years, and the natural disasters that abound in the Philippines have taken away what little our less fortunate countrymen had. One cannot help but wonder why, or feel singled out for punishment, or sink, hopeless.

This is where sport plays a huge role in repairing the intangible damage done to our collective spirits. We can rebuild houses and schools, bring back electricity and water, give aid and emergency relief. That alone is daunting enough. But how do you overcome the helplessness, fear and uncertainty that comes each time you smell the rain coming, or turn on the news, or hear of an earthquake or volcanic rumbling. Prayer helps, but we also seek tangible, relatable, heroic examples of overcoming obstacles.

This is where the unrecognized value of our athletes lies. In times of crisis and desperation, they provide the relief from stress and emotional lift we need to carry on, as people and as a nation. Regardless of your politics or economic station, we all get a boost when one of our own beats the world. There is no better feeling except for doing it yourself. And that is the aspirational value of sport. We see someone like us, who is us, rising from hardship with nothing but what God gave them, and become something unexpected. We all start from nowhere, and what we do with that becomes our gift to humanity. That propels our people to go on for one more day, to dream one more dream, tie on one more rope of patience, take that one next step. Therefore, all the expense, all the effort of the athletes, national sports associations, Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission, is not frivolous. It addresses the basic human needs of affirmation and encouragement. We can, therefore, we do. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to all of them.

What do we wish for this Christmas? Health and safety. Healing and recovery. We have all lost so much in such heavy concentration, all we have is each other to lean on. For many of us, the greatest gift we could wish for is to be reunited with our loved ones, even just for the holidays. For a parent, that is the greatest relief from longing and uncertainty. As long as we have each other and something to share, we have enough to move forward.

As for this writer, I wish for all of the above, and particularly unity in these challenging times. Unity among friends and families; unity among rivals; unity in humanity. I wish peace upon everyone. Without it, nothing is possible. That is the meaning of the season. A blessed, peaceful Christmas to all.