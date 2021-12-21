Get your game on with Oppo's 12 Joy-Full Days of Gaming

MANILA, Philippines – Despite having to celebrate the holidays this year at home, being able to spend the holidays with warmth, joy, and blessings with our family and loved ones is something to be thankful for.

A way to feel the joy of Christmas is through the act of gift-giving. Although the majority of us are being reunited digitally, the act of being able to share gifts to our loved ones makes the holiday much merrier.

This holiday season, OPPO wants to share the holiday spirit to the gaming community with the Joy-Full OPPO Sale.

This annual year-end promo will be packed with freebies and giveaways, which is perfect for all their OPPO gamers to feel the holiday joy.

The Joy-full OPPO Sale, starting from December 11 to December 31, can win you exclusive gifts such as a 5G globe sim card and exclusive Mobile Legends T-shirt, 5G Globe sim card and 300 ML diamonds, or a 5G Globe sim card with 400 ML diamonds. All you must do is purchase an OPPO A95, download and register the MY OPPO App and you will automatically have a chance to win an exclusive price by playing with an in-store randomizer.

The fun doesn’t end there: OPPO gamers will get a chance to win their very own OPPO A95 all thanks to OPPO’s 12 Joy-Full Days of Gaming! For 12 days starting this December 13, a giveaway from their gaming influencers Eruption, Ashley Gosiengfiao, Kang Dupet, Shai Ortile and GLOCO, e-Sports leagues such as Weeknight Showdown, PPGL, Mineski Global and YEP and the OG Game On Group will be giving away an OPPO A95 to one lucky winner. Stay tuned and you just might be the next lucky winner of an OPPO A95!

Stay Joy-full and holiday-ready and head over to your nearest OPPO Brand Store or partner retailers nationwide and bask in the holiday spirit with OPPO freebies, prizes, and giveaways.

For more updates and detailed promotion mechanics about the sale, visit OPPO Philippines’ official Facebook page.