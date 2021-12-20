




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Blacklist wins back-to-back MLBB World Championship crowns
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 10:43am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Blacklist wins back-to-back MLBB World Championship crowns
Blacklist, along with Tier One Entertainment, then pledged a portion of their M3 World Championship winnings to help the victims of Typhoon Odette.
Mobile Legends Esports Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International came out on top of an all-Filipino M3 World Championship Grand Final, sweeping ONIC Philippines 4-0 to claim the Mobile Legends World Championship title for the Philippines for the second straight year at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.



Following in the footsteps of BREN Esports, which won the M2 World Championships by also fighting in the lower brackets, Blacklist has been fighting tooth and claw since there were defeated by North America's BloodThirstyKings (BTK) last December 11. Since the upset defeat, Blacklist has dominated the competition, dominating rival teams ONIC Esports and RRQ Hoshi from Indonesia, Brazil's Keyd Stars, and home-team EVOS SG.



ONIC Philippines, on the other hand, made waves in the Upper Bracket, sweeping all their opponents and booking the first grand finals slot.



Blacklist exacted their revenge on BTK with an intense 3-1 win to set up an all-Philippine Grand Finals.



Reminiscent of the MPL PH S8 finals, ONIC Philippines and Blackist once again faced each other not just to determine the best team in the country, but also the No.1 team in the world.



ONIC Philippines started Game One aggressively with Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio taking down Kiel "OHEB'" Soriano twice in the first two minutes. This snowballed into ONIC PH taking control of the map by the fifth-minute mark, but Blacklist dragged the game to give them an advantage. A team fight to take the enhanced lord turned the tides back in favor of Blacklist, and the Philippine champs quickly took turrets and moved into the base inhibitor. 



But ONIC PH managed to defend, taking down three heroes on the opponent’s side and managing to stay alive. The second fight for the lord, however, saw ONIC down by four heroes with Blacklist ending the game at 21 minutes and four seconds, 18-14. MVP of the game went to Soriano, even with the slow start, ending the game with five kills, five deaths and 10 assists.



Game Two saw trades on kills and objectives for both teams, but ONIC overcommitted on a crucial team fight at the 11 minute mark, which saw Blacklist downing four heroes on the side of ONIC and quickly heading for the base inhibitor to end the game. ONIC tried to defend but the resulting team fight saw a wipeout at 13:36 and game win at 13:40, 19-7. Soriano once again was named MVP with his signature hero Beatrix, and a kill/death/assist stat of 8/1/8.



Blacklist took an early Game Three lead to ensure control of the map, with ONIC taking objectives while Blacklist International trading with kills. A team encounter at the eighth minute saw ONIC bounce back, leaving Blacklist down three heroes, then following it up by taking the lord and the lead by the tenth minute. Blacklist retaliated by engaging and winning team fights, eventually winning the 21-minute game, 20-17, bringing the MPL PH two time-champs at match-point. Edward "EDWARD" Dapadap ended up as the MVP with five kills, four deaths, seven assists.



Knowing how close they are to that world title after having been denied two international titles this year in MSC and MPLI, Blacklist took an early 5-1 lead by the fifth minute. They denied ONIC a chance to retaliate as Blacklist ended things quickly at 13 minutes and 48 seconds, 7-15. 



Grand Finals MVP went to “Filipino Sniper” Soriano with his signature kills throughout the four games as while Blacklist cemented its status as not only the best Mobile Legends team in the Philippines but also in the world.





Meanwhile, Blacklist, along with Tier One Entertainment, then pledged a portion of their M3 World Championship winnings to help the victims of Typhoon Odette.






Host Mara Aquino asked for a few moments of silence for the victims of the recent typhoon that devastated Visayas and Mindanao.



On Sunday, Tier One Entertainment co-founder and CEO Tryke "TryQ" Gutierrez took to social media to share photos of the devastation felt by Filipinos in the affected areas.






Guiterrez also barede Tier One and Blacklist’s intention of using the prize money, whether they win or lose in the Grand Finals, to help out the victims.



In winning the title, Blacklist International swept ONIC Philippines took home a prize of $300,000 (approximately more than P15 million). As they were feted on stage, coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza stressed their intention to help the typhoon victims.



"We are also thinking about our fellow countrymen who were victims of the typhoon," said Ricaplaza during the interview after the awarding ceremony. "As help, a portion of our prize will be donated to them. We want to celebrate the holidays by giving a smile to the faces of our fellow countrymen."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BLACKLIST
                                                      ESPORTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Curry and the ‘statistical anomaly’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Steph Curry has made more than 2,975 three-pointers in the NBA, and counting. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Kai Sotto&rsquo;s Australian NBL debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Kai Sotto’s Australian NBL debut


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
This is not the UAAP. It’s professional basketball with an international flavor where tall, strong, and athletic players...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Frontliners', Aragones get warm welcome in Nagcarlan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Frontliners', Aragones get warm welcome in Nagcarlan


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Frontinters Ang Bida Party-list and aspiring Laguna governor Sol Aragones joined forces in Nagcarlan, Laguna over the weekend...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Azkals tramp Burmese XI behind Marañon hat trick
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Getting a lift from Bienvenido Marañon’s first-half hat trick, the Philippine Azkals wrapped up their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over Myanmar Saturday night on wet conditions at the Bishan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Who’s behind poaching?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Is it true that a former PBA coach, now based in the US, is the leading agent who entices local Filipino players to sign contracts in the Japanese B.League?

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lillard's Trail Blazers tame Grizzlies; Pistons end slump
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lillard's Trail Blazers tame Grizzlies; Pistons end slump


                              

                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Damian Lillard scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter as the Portland Trail Blazers snapped the Memphis Grizzlies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kings, Hotshots roar on
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kings, Hotshots roar on


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Undefeated Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia primed up for their Christmas Day Clasico duel with separate momentum-building triumphs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Vasquez, Alforte strike in Asian joust
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 The Philippine karate team delivered as promised with John Enrico Vasquez and Sakura Alforte coming through with bronze-medal showing in the men and women Under-21 individual kata of the 2021 Asian Championships...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GlobalPort-Philippine holds ground in Miguel Romero Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GlobalPort-Philippine holds ground in Miguel Romero Cup


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
GlobalPort-Philippine team, showing good chemistry, stunned a fancied Argentinian side, 10-9, in the Miguel Lorenzo Romero...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire predicts Gaballo future champ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire predicts Gaballo future champ


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said yesterday Reymart Gaballo will become a world titleholder someday soon....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with