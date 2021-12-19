




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
'Frontliners', Aragones get warm welcome in Nagcarlan
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 19, 2021 | 12:49pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Frontliners', Aragones get warm welcome in Nagcarlan
Frontliners first nominee Jayke Joson (right) and the three-time third district Laguna Rep. Sol Aragones (middle) recently held a Christmas drive in Nagcarlan, Laguna.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Frontinters Ang Bida Party-list and aspiring Laguna governor Sol Aragones joined forces in Nagcarlan, Laguna over the weekend to promote the welfare of medical staff like doctors and nurses, police, soldiers and food delivery boys, among others, who have sacrificed a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Frontliners first nominee Jayke Joson and the three-time third district Laguna Rep. Aragones announced prior to thanksgiving event in Nagcarlan that double hazard pay, abolish the no work, no pay policy for sick frontliners, tax-free allowance and free insurance policies should be implemented for the frontliners.



“It’s time to bring these matters to the congress and show love to our frontliners who work 24/7 to save lives. These are the basic policies that need to be implemented as soon as possible for our frontliners,” Joson, the former taekwondo and karate martial arts practitioner, said.



“I am glad the people of Laguna and Ate Sol are very supportive of our advocacy for our very own Frontliners.”



No. 111 in the ballot among the 166 party-list candidates in the next year’s May 9 national election, Frontliners will vie for a potential 63 seats in the House of Representatives.



Known for her 135 principal authored bills in the congress, Aragones, for her part, welcomed Frontliners’ platform in front of more than 600 supporters from Nagcarlan composed of senior citizens, frontliners working in the province, and youth sectors, among others.



“I believe there are many frontliners who reside and work here in Laguna, some of them are here now. It’s so good that Jayke Joson stands up for the welfare of our frontliners, and it’s really a great pleasure to team up with him,” Aragones said, who is known for being a supporter of solo parents.



Aragones and Joson made a formidable partnership not only for frontliners living in the province but also what’s best for the entire people of Laguna. A few weeks after their thanksgiving activity in Liliw, Aragones and Joson went also to Nagcarlan last Saturday to hand away their Christmas gift to the people.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

