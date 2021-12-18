MaraÃ±on hat trick gives Azkals winning end to Suzuki Cup vs Myanmar






































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Marañon hat trick gives Azkals winning end to Suzuki Cup vs Myanmar
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 18, 2021 | 10:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bienvenido Marañon
Darshan Mehta
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bienvenido Marañon had his coming out party with a three-goal performance as the Philippine Azkals edged Myanmar, 3-2, to finish their campaign in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in Singapore on Saturday.



Marañon, who also scored against Timor Leste earlier in the tournament, nailed all three goals for the Philippines to tow them to a third place finish in Group A with six points.



The Spanish-born footballer opened the floodgates for himself at the 16th minute to give the Philippines the advantage after a sluggish start.



He then doubled the lead not long after, converting on a cross from Iain Ramsay.



A header at the 45th minute mark by Marañon wrapped up his tremendous performance in his first tournament as a member of the Azkals.



But it was a tale of two halves for the Filipino booters as they needed to avoid a second half meltdown as Htet Phyoe Wai found the back of the net twice for Myanmar to make things interesting.



Wai got past Azkals keeper Kevin Mendoza in the 85th minute, which left Myanmar with enough time to threaten for an equalizer.



Luckily for the Filipino booters, time ran out for Myanmar as they held on for the win.



Heading to the knockout stages for Group A are Thailand and hosts Singapore, which are seeded first and second, respectively.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Sotto, Adelaide absorb beating vs Taipans in Aussie NBL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto, Adelaide absorb beating vs Taipans in Aussie NBL


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sotto, who missed Adelaide's first four regular season games due to a knee injury, came off the bench and played less than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beermen hand Blackwater Bossing their 23rd straight PBA loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen hand Blackwater Bossing their 23rd straight PBA loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
SMB led by as much as 25 points as they improved to 2-2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer keys Shiga win in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer keys Shiga win in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The win, only their seventh of the season, broke an 11-game losing streak.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Road Warriors drive off Dyip for 4-0 start
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Road Warriors drive off Dyip for 4-0 start


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Going 4-0 to begin the conference, the Road Warriors leaned once again on import KJ McDaniels who finished with 34 points,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks, Nagoya reassert mastery over Ramos' Toyama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks, Nagoya reassert mastery over Ramos' Toyama


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
After squandering a lead as big as 23 points, the Diamond Dolphins held off the Grouses who surged in the second half.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Nlex smooth ride continues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nlex smooth ride continues


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
NLEX kept its unimpeded roll going and dominated Terrafirma, 116-86, for a leading 4-0 slate in the 46th PBA Governors’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No fine for missing imports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No fine for missing imports


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said because of the pandemic, the league will forego sanctioning teams that play import-less...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Loman decks Russian foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Loman decks Russian foe


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipino Stephen Loman bared his strong title intention as he knocked out Russian veteran Yusup Saadulaev in the first round...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hallasgo vows to keep SEAG marathon crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hallasgo vows to keep SEAG marathon crown


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The race has just started for reigning Southeast Asian Games marathon queen Christine Hallasgo.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Pasig, San Juan score
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 December 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pasig-Sta. Lucia and San Juan-Go For Gold AICC extended their unbeaten campaigns to advance to the quarterfinals of the Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
