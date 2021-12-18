MaraÃ±on hat trick gives Azkals winning end to Suzuki Cup vs Myanmar

Marañon hat trick gives Azkals winning end to Suzuki Cup vs Myanmar

MANILA, Philippines — Bienvenido Marañon had his coming out party with a three-goal performance as the Philippine Azkals edged Myanmar, 3-2, to finish their campaign in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in Singapore on Saturday.

Marañon, who also scored against Timor Leste earlier in the tournament, nailed all three goals for the Philippines to tow them to a third place finish in Group A with six points.

The Spanish-born footballer opened the floodgates for himself at the 16th minute to give the Philippines the advantage after a sluggish start.

He then doubled the lead not long after, converting on a cross from Iain Ramsay.

A header at the 45th minute mark by Marañon wrapped up his tremendous performance in his first tournament as a member of the Azkals.

But it was a tale of two halves for the Filipino booters as they needed to avoid a second half meltdown as Htet Phyoe Wai found the back of the net twice for Myanmar to make things interesting.

Wai got past Azkals keeper Kevin Mendoza in the 85th minute, which left Myanmar with enough time to threaten for an equalizer.

Luckily for the Filipino booters, time ran out for Myanmar as they held on for the win.

Heading to the knockout stages for Group A are Thailand and hosts Singapore, which are seeded first and second, respectively.