Sports
                        
Beermen hand Blackwater Bossing their 23rd straight PBA loss
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 18, 2021 | 7:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Beermen hand Blackwater Bossing their 23rd straight PBA loss
CJ Perez led all scorers in San Miguel's rout of the Blackwater Bossing
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The agony continues for the Blackwater Bossing as they were sent reeling to their 23rd straight loss after a 107-88 beating at the hands of the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA Governor's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.



Buoyed by a 17-3 run to open the game, San Miguel hardly broke a sweat in the wire-to-wire victory.





SMB led by as much as 25 points as they improved to 2-2.



CJ Perez led six Beermen in twin-digit scoring with 21 points.



He also had six rebounds, four assists and a steal.



Marcio Lassiter chipped in 18 points while reinforcement Brandon Brown finished with 12 points and 14 boards.



Vic Manuel also provided a spark off of the bench with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of play.



Paul Desiderio paced the Bossing in another loss with 16 points.



The Bossing are now 0-4 for the conference.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
