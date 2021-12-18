Beermen hand Blackwater Bossing their 23rd straight PBA loss

CJ Perez led all scorers in San Miguel's rout of the Blackwater Bossing

MANILA, Philippines — The agony continues for the Blackwater Bossing as they were sent reeling to their 23rd straight loss after a 107-88 beating at the hands of the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA Governor's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Buoyed by a 17-3 run to open the game, San Miguel hardly broke a sweat in the wire-to-wire victory.

SMB led by as much as 25 points as they improved to 2-2.

CJ Perez led six Beermen in twin-digit scoring with 21 points.

He also had six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Marcio Lassiter chipped in 18 points while reinforcement Brandon Brown finished with 12 points and 14 boards.

Vic Manuel also provided a spark off of the bench with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of play.

Paul Desiderio paced the Bossing in another loss with 16 points.

The Bossing are now 0-4 for the conference.