Kiefer keys Shiga win in Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena converted on clutch plays in the endgame to tow the Shiga Lakestars past the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 76-72, at the Ukaru-chan Arena on Saturday.

The win, only their seventh of the season, broke an 11-game losing streak.

Kiefer converted on an and-one opportunity with 26 ticks left in the game to put the Lakestars up by three, 75-72.

He then caused a Yokohama turnover with a steal to force their opponents to play the foul game.

Novar Gadson made one of his two freebies late in the game to push it just out of reach of Yokohama and help them hang on for the win.

Kiefer finished with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

He also had eight assists, two steals and a rebound.

His younger brother, Thirdy, however, did not enjoy the same fate as his San-En NeoPhoenix continued their losing streak.

They lost to Osaka Evessa in overtime, 90-85, which extended their slump to 12 games.

Thirdy was cold from the field with eight points on 25% shooting.

He also chipped in three boards, one assist and a block in the loss.

Elsewhere, Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB continued their sorry campaign as they lost to the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 88-76.

It's Niigata's 17th straight loss.

Paras also remains cold for his team with seven points on 3-of-12 shooting in 27 minutes.

In B2, the Earthfriends Tokyo Z won over the Bambitious Nara, 81-77.

Filipino reinforcement Juan Gomez de Liaño, however, was not fielded.

Also in B2, Kemark Cariño went scoreless in his four minutes of play for the Aomori Wat's as they lost to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 109-64.