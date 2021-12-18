Road Warriors drive off Dyip for 4-0 start

MANILA, Philippines — The NLEX Road Warriors continue their unblemished run in the PBA Governor's Cup taking down the Terrafirma Dyip, 116-86, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Going 4-0 to begin the conference, the Road Warriors leaned once again on import KJ McDaniels who finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

The Road Warriors used a third quarter surge where they outscored the Dyip, 30-19, to pull away.

It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half as they entered the halftime break all knotted up at 47.

Things only went downhill for Terrafirma in the fourth salvo as NLEX continued the onslaught and increased their advantage to as big as 31.

Skipper Kevin Alas was the go-to for the locals aas he finished with 20 points off of the bench.

Joining McDaniels and Alas in twin-digit scoring for NLEX is rookie Calvin Oftana who had 14 markers.

Antonio Hester paced the Dyip in the losing effort with 27 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Dyip newcomer Alex Cabagnot, for his part, struggled as he only had five points off of a dismal 2-of-13 shooting night.