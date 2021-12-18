Warriors deny Celtics comeback; Pelicans stun Bucks in OT

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors attempts to rebound the ball against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors extended their win streak to three after turning back the Boston Celtics' comeback bid, 111-107, at the TD Garden on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After squandering a 20-point lead, the Warriors were able to gather themselves just in time to hold on for the win courtesy of clutch free throws from Damion Lee.

Related Stories Stephen Curry adds to rich Madison Square Garden history

The Warriors looked vulnerable when Stephen Curry fouled out with 10.7 ticks remaining as they only led by four points, 109-104.

Marcus Smart then slashed it to just a bucket, 109-107 with a triple with 4.2 left.

Luckily for the Warriors, Lee was able to convert on the high pressure free throws on the road.

Curry finished with 30 points as he continues to extend his lead as the league's leader in 3-pointers made.

He was 5-of-14 from beyond the arc against Boston.

Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 27 markers as well.

Draymond Green, for his part, stuffed the stat sheet with six points, five rebounds, eight assists, and a block.

Jayson Tatum paced Boston in the loss with 27 points.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Pelicans stunned defending champions Milwaukee Bucks, 116-112, in overtime.

The latter was without Giannis Antetokounmpo as he entered the league's safety protocols.

A nip-and-tuck affair, the Pelicans survived a career-high 40 points from Jrue Holiday.

Five different Pelicans finished in twin-digit scoring led by Jonas Valaciunas' 24 points.

Josh Hart flirted with the triple-double with 11 points, 15 boards, and eight assists.

In the other games, the San Antonio Spurs barged back into the win column at the expense of the Utah Jazz, 128-126, snapping the latter's 8-game win streak.

Lonnie Walker IV hit a floater with 14.9 ticks left to put the Spurs up by one, 127-126.

While Dejounte Murray split at the line later in the game to keep the door ajar for the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell missed on the potential game winner for Utah.

Keldon Johnson and Derrick White paced the Spurs in scoring with 24 and 22 points, respectively.

The Miami Heat, for their part, sent the Orlando Magic reeling to their 7th straight loss, 115-105.

Max Strus dropped a career-high 32 points to tow Miami to the win.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings, 124-105.

Damian Lillard's 43 points led the Portland Trailblazers to a win over the Charlotte Hornets, 125-116.

The Denver Nuggets also took a victory on Friday (Saturday, Manila) behind Nikola Jokic's double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds versus the Atlanta Hawks, 133-115.

In the last game of the day, the Minnesota Timberwolves steamrolled the Los Angeles Lakers, 110-92.

Clinical in their approach, it was a virtual wire-to-wire victory for the Wolves except when Anthony Davis scored the first basket of the game to make it a 2-0 start for the Lakers.

The Lakers were without players Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk due to COVID-19 protocol.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the demolition squad for Minnesota with 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.