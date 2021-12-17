Gin Kings drown Batang Pier for 2-0 start

MANILA, Philippines — PBA Governor's Cup defending champions Barangay Ginebra blew past the NorthPort Batang Pier in a wire-to-wire 108-82 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Justin Brownlee continued to dominate in his PBA return as he led the team with 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

A hot start by the Gin Kings had them already in front by twin digits, 27-14, at the end of the opening quarter.

They would never release the hold on NorthPort's neck as they increased the lead to as big as 28 points.

Three other starters in LA Tenorio, Alvin Tolentino and Japeth Aguilar also finished in two-digit scoring.

Tenorio, Tolentino and Aguilar scored 14, 16 and 11 points, respectively.

For the Batang Pier, only Robert Bolick was the bright spot as he finished with 32 points.

Greg Slaughter, meanwhile, was limited to just seven points but grabbed 15 rebounds in the loss.

The Batang Pier have yet to win in four outings in the Governor's Cup.