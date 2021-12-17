Bianca targets January start as full LPGA card holder

MANILA, Philippines — After taking care of business in the LPGA Q-Series and taking a much-deserved break, Bianca Pagdanganan is also taking time out from golf.

“I would really just like to spend some quality time with my family over the holidays,” said Pagdanganan.

But the breather won’t last long.

In fact, she’s eyeing a January start of what promises to be a hectic 2022 campaign for a noted big-hitter seeking to cement herself as one of the sport’s future stars.

“I’m hoping to start in January in Florida,” she said, referring to the $2 million Gainbridge LPGA on January 27 to 30 at Boca Rio, which comes after the season-opening Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20-23 in Orlando.

“I haven’t figured out how many events I am planning to play for now, but once I get to see where I’m at in terms of my standing and where I sit on the CME points list, then I’ll probably decide from there,” she said. “That way, I could take some time off and take care of my body.”

One thing is sure, though. She’s targeting winning a tournament and posting Top 10 finishes.

“I’m just really looking forward to playing more events in 2022. I guess, play well enough to retain my card for the next year. Hopefully, more Top 10 finishes or maybe a win on Tour,” she said.

Relieved of the pressure and tension following a frenzied buildup to an exhausting Q-Series campaign and a mind-draining two weeks of top-grade golf, the ICTSI-backed ace is enjoying the break with her family following a tough eight-round battle of wits in pursuit of a coveted full LPGA Tour membership status.

“It was mentally and physically tiring and I just feel relieved that it’s over,” said Pagdanganan.

She maintained her joint Top 10 effort exceeded her expectations.

“After playing the Q-Series in 2019, my goal heading to this year’s Q-Series was really to finish in the Top 15 since they get to play in more events. I’m really happy with how I finished because I was able to achieve my goal,” she said.

Pagdanganan, the first Filipina to top the LPGA Qualifying Tournament (Stage I) in 2019, tied for 38th in the LPGA Q-Series to gain status for the 2020 season, where she finished at 60th in the money list.

But due to pandemic, the Tour decided to freeze LPGA status with Pagdanganan, like every other rookie on the circuit, having to revert back to her original spot of No. 167 on the priority list.

As a result, she didn’t make her first start on the LPGA this year until the ANA Inspiration, a major, last April.

She turned in mediocre performances the whole season, her tied for 12th finish in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational proving to be her best in 12 tournaments marred by four missed cuts. She wound up 125th in the CME points list.

But heading to the Q-Series, she stayed focused, brimmed with confidence and was so determined.

Not even a fumbling start of 75 (at the Falls course of the Magnolia Grove) could deter her from completing her mission as she got her act together and put up a string of under-par rounds to rally from near-bottom of the 110-player starting field to joint 10th, easily making the Top 45-plus-ties cut.

Fellow ICTSI-backed Dottie Ardina also clinched a full LPGA status, but via backdoor as she rallied in the final round to snare one of the last six berths at joint 41st.

“No, not at all,” said Pagdanganan, when asked if there was a point that she thought she would miss the final list. “The first round was my only over-par round and, of course, it wasn’t really how I wanted to start the Q-Series but I reminded myself that there was still so much golf to play. I really try my best to stay present and focus on every shot.”

She said the second round was crucial to her campaign.

“I’d say the second round was a turning point,” recalled Pagdanganan, who banked on a late eagle-birdie feat when play shifted to the Crossings layout in Round 2 to fire a 69 that somewhat set the tone for her run of under-par cards all the way to Week 2 at Highland Oaks (66-69-70-71-69-71).

“I told myself I had to lessen my four-over from the previous day, so I focused on hitting just fairways and greens. Luckily, the course that I played (Crossings) fit my eye really well. I played for my second and third rounds, then heading to my final (back at Falls), I played a little more conservative and as much as possible, tried to minimize my errors,” she said.

Rational preparations and a positive mindset helped Pagdanganan hit her target.

“Playing golf as much as I could and making sure that I was prepared for a two-week stretch. I took stats for almost all my practice rounds, went over them and focused on what needed to be improved,” she said.

With no more Monday qualifiers to try her luck on as well as waiting for a break on the reserved list, Pagdanganan is thrilled just over the thought of playing unrestricted next season.

“Earning full status means being able to play more events next year. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to play more tournaments,” said Pagdanganan.