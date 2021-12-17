




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Spider-Man swings into action in PUBG: Mobile
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 17, 2021 | 9:42am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Spider-Man swings into action in PUBG: Mobile
PUBG Mobile will be releasing Spider-Man content in its game to coincide with the release of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home
Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Our friendly neighborhood superhero isn't just making waves in the cinema.



PUBG: Mobile has announced its first collaboration with Sony Pictures, featuring exclusive Spider-Man content that will be available in the game's coming 1.8 update, set to launch sometime in January.



“Spider-Man is one of the most beloved characters both in the Super Hero world and more widely in popular culture. The opportunity to team up with Spider-Man: No Way Home means that we can bring the excitement and anticipation of the film and character to PUBG Mobile, something we’re certain our players, and Spider-Man fans, are going to love," said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games.



“This exciting collaboration will allow fans around the world to expand their engagement with their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man through PUGB Mobile’s state-of-the-art gaming experience – all while on the go with their mobile phone,” added EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Jeffrey Godsick.



With all information surrounding the film held under lock and key as it was released last December 15 in the United Kingdom and December 17 in the United States, no additional updates were given regarding the game collaboration. Additional information will be announced closer to the release of the update in mid-January as the movie is released worldwide.



Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third movie in the partnership of Sony Entertainment and Marvel Studios, and Tom Holland's third outing as the web-slinger. The movie will hit Philippine cinemas on January 8, 2022.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

