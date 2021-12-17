Guiao credits NLEX hot start to import KJ McDaniels

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX Road Warriors head coach Yeng Guiao attributed his team's hot start in the PBA Governor's Cup to reinforcement KJ McDaniels.

With a 102-100 escape against Philippine Cup champs TNT Tropang Giga on Wednesday, Guiao said it was McDaniels' timely plays that eventually led to their victory.

"Ang susi sa mainit na simula ng NLEX ay si KJ McDaniels," Guiao told the press after the game.

"Again, [he had] crucial points, crucial stops. Our turnovers almost killed us in the endgame, we got two or three turnovers that could've cost us the game. We're just happy we survived," he added.

McDaniels, who used to play for the Tropang Giga, dropped 33 points for NLEX. He also had seven rebounds and an assist which proved crucial in the endgame.

"KJ is getting better as I said, getting in better shape, I guess it feels good to meet your former team for him. Maybe he had extra motivation," Guiao quipped.

As for his team, who survived TNT's late run to hang on for the win, Guiao is taking it positively.

"It's also a good exercise for us, playing a championship team, playing them all the way sa end game and coming out winning," said Guiao.

"Magandang exercise sa amin yan, finishing games and playing under pressure," he added.

The Road Warriors stake their undefeated start next on Saturday against the Terrafirma Dyip.