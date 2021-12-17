




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Guiao credits NLEX hot start to import KJ McDaniels
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 17, 2021 | 9:35am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Guiao credits NLEX hot start to import KJ McDaniels
KJ McDaniels
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — NLEX Road Warriors head coach Yeng Guiao attributed his team's hot start in the PBA Governor's Cup to reinforcement KJ McDaniels.



With a 102-100 escape against Philippine Cup champs TNT Tropang Giga on Wednesday, Guiao said it was McDaniels' timely plays that eventually led to their victory.





"Ang susi sa mainit na simula ng NLEX ay si KJ McDaniels," Guiao told the press after the game.



"Again, [he had] crucial points, crucial stops. Our turnovers almost killed us in the endgame, we got two or three turnovers that could've cost us the game. We're just happy we survived," he added.



McDaniels, who used to play for the Tropang Giga, dropped 33 points for NLEX. He also had seven rebounds and an assist which proved crucial in the endgame.



"KJ is getting better as I said, getting in better shape, I guess it feels good to meet your former team for him. Maybe he had extra motivation," Guiao quipped.



As for his team, who survived TNT's late run to hang on for the win, Guiao is taking it positively.



"It's also a good exercise for us, playing a championship team, playing them all the way sa end game and coming out winning," said Guiao. 

"Magandang exercise sa amin yan, finishing games and playing under pressure," he added.



The Road Warriors stake their undefeated start next on Saturday against the Terrafirma Dyip.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rookie Reaves unlikely hero in Lakers' NBA overtime win over Mavs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rookie Reaves unlikely hero in Lakers' NBA overtime win over Mavs


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Lakers had their star trio on court , but it was rookie Austin Reaves who was the unlikely hero in their 107-104...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Lucky punch&rsquo; ends Paradero&rsquo;s bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Lucky punch’ ends Paradero’s bid


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bukidnon challenger Roberto (Inggo) Paradero will wait for another chance to drape a world championship belt on the tomb of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bishop, Bolts rap bossing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bishop, Bolts rap bossing


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco turned to full power and fried hard-luck Blackwater, 98-77, for a rousing debut in the 46th PBA Governors’ Cup...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PBA embraces EASL format
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Alaska star Jeron Teng said he expects every PBA team to fight for the chance to win the $1 million first prize in EASL’s inaugural season opening in October next year as the experience of playing against foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Spider-Man swings into action in PUBG: Mobile
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spider-Man swings into action in PUBG: Mobile


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Our friendly neighborhood superhero isn't just making waves in the cinema.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Zion Williamson out 4-6 more weeks, says team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Zion Williamson out 4-6 more weeks, says team


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 21-year-old had surgery in July on his broken foot and had been aiming for a return to the court in December.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao, Diaz top Yahoo's most searched athletes in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao, Diaz top Yahoo's most searched athletes in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Second only to boxing's lone eight division world champion is Hidilyn Diaz who gave the Philippines its first-ever gold medal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakers' Westbrook, Avery sidelined by Covid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakers' Westbrook, Avery sidelined by Covid


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both Westbrook and Bradley played in the Lakers' overtime victory over the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday, but weren't travelling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bautista, Santos bag two golds each
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bautista, Santos bag two golds each


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
National mainstay Clinton Bautista and hometown bet Katherine Khay Santos ran away with two gold medals apiece in Day One...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with