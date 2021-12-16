Chooks-MPBL: Imus, Bacolod, Nueva Ecija inch closer to quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Imus-Buracai de Laiya banked on the triumvirate of Leo Najorda, Ian Melencio and Jhaymo Eguilos to thwart Mindoro-EOG Burlington, 77-70, on Thursday and moved closer toward a quarterfinals slot in Group D of the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational powered by TM, Thursday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Bucking the absence of coach Manny Torralba, who fainted midway through the fourth quarter after an argument with the referees, the Bandera posted victory No. 3 in as many outings and need only to beat the Manila Stars on Friday to barge into the magic 8.

The Bacolod All-Star Ballers battered the Caloocan Excellence, 85-65, while the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards dumped the Valenzuela City-MJAS Zenith, 100-77, to also bolster their chances of making the playoffs.

Bacolod is also at 3-1 in the 6-team Group A while Nueva Ecija is 2-0 in the 5-team Group C.

"Si coach Manny [Torralba] bumaba yung sugar niya. Ganun talaga, too much pressure at merong nakain na hindi maganda kaya he needs to rest," said assistant coach Bang Tumapat. "Sinensyasan niya lang ako na take over kaya tinapos ko lang yung game."

According to the league's medical staff, Torralba's blood pressure rose, and also forgot to take his insulin maintenance before the game. Torralba was sent to San Juan de Dios Educational Foundation Inc. Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Najorda buried 21 points and snatched five rebounds, while Melencio contributed 20 points and five rebounds. Eguilos tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Bandera ruled the boards, 54-42.

Ryusei Koga knocked in a triple while Ronnie Matias drove in to push Mindoro to within 68-72, with 1:32 to go, but Najorda and Melencio clustered six points to quash the rally and pull down the Tamaraws to 2-1.

Nueva Ecija, with six players finding their mark, decided the outcome early in the fourth quarter with an 83-42 bulge.

Will Allen Gozum and Chris Bitoon scored 16 each, Renz Palma and John Bryon Villarias 14 each, and Roi Sumang and Michael Mabulac 10 each for Nueva Ecija coach Giancarlo Tan.

Mabulac also snagged 12 rebounds as the Rice Vanguards dominated the paint, 51-36.