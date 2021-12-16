




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Lim, Tsukii banner Philippine karatekas in Asian championships
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 4:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Jamie Lim and Junna Tsukii
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Lim and Junna Tsukii will spearhead the seven-strong Philippine team battling the region’s best and brightest in the 2021 Asian Karate Championships slated December 19-22 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.



Lim will compete in the women’s -61-kilogram division while Tsukii will see action in the -50kg class for the national squad, which also fielded in Remon Misu (women’s -61kg Under-21), Alwyn Batican (men’s -67kg), Ivan Agustin (men’s -75kg), Sakura Alforte (women’s individual kata) and John Enrico Vasquez (men’s kata).



The national karatekas arrived in Almaty as early as last Sunday to give them enough time to acclimatize to the conditions.



“We have a pretty good chance of getting a podium finish especially with Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim,” Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim told The STAR on Thursday. “But we also have a few surprises that we are also counting on.”



Lim also said they are using the four-day meet as an indicator on how the country will perform in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games next year.



“Overall, it will be a good gauge for the upcoming Asian and SEA Games,” said Lim.



The 24-year-old Lim hopes to draw strength from her solid World Championship debut in Dubai last month where she came two wins away from plucking a bronze medal.



Lim eventually emerged the best Asian performer and even bested Sarara Shimada of Japan where the martial arts sport came from.



Tsukii, for her part, should be one of the favorites being No. 4 in the world and No. 2 in Asia behind Japanese Miho Miyahara.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

