




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
PBA legends, celebrity ballers take part in exhibition game for charity
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 2:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PBA legends, celebrity ballers take part in exhibition game for charity
Sam Verzosa (middle), chief executive officer and president of Frontrow, is shown with PBA legend Jayjay Helterbrand (second from right) during the press launching of the 'Battle of the All-Stars: Play To Inspire' charity basketball event. Also in the photo are former PBA player Jerwin Gaco (right), international 3x3 player Mac Tallo (second from left), and Dan Reducto.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The stars from the local basketball circuit and the entertainment industry will collide in one charity event before Christmas Day.



Billed as "Battle Of The All-Stars: Play To Inspire", this charity event will feature PBA legends Marc Pingris and Jayjay Helterbrand, celebrity ballers Gerald Anderson, JC Tiuseco and DJ Loonyo and some of the finest cagers in the country who will join forces for this two-day charity basketball event starting December 22 at the SV Ball Park.



A member of the PBA's grand slam team from the old Purefoods franchise and a nine-time champion, Pingris will be back on the hard court since announcing his retirement playing in Asia's pioneering professional basketball league.



This time, he'll be playing in the 3x3 basketball event where he will share the court with Helterbrand, the former Barangay Ginebra star who was the PBA's Most Valuable Player in 2009.



Joining the two in their PBA Moto Vlog squad are fellow former PBA players Billy Mamaril, Rico Maierhofer and KG Canaleta. 



Anderson, Tiuseco and Loonyo, a professional disc jockey and artist, will be playing on different teams.



Sam Verzosa, the event founder who is also the man behind Frontrow Enterprise, put up this event for its main beneficiary — the Mabuhay Deseret Foundation, an organization that takes care of individuals with disfigurations and other debilitating conditions like cleft lip, eye conditions such as cataract, and clubfoot and prosthetics.



"This charity basketball event is all about, not just inspiring, but helping. We, at Frontrow, are always in the business of helping and changing people's lives. Of course, this is also for the love of the game of basketball, for the players and our chosen beneficiary," said Verzosa.



"We've been doing charities for the past 10 years and we've been giving donations. Now, we want to change lives, so we chose Mabuhay Deseret, the people who need surgeries like cataract surgeries, cleft lip and clubfoot surgeries. This will be a life-changing experience for them. We want to be a part of that."



"The Battle Of The Stars: Play To Inspire" charity basketball event is sponsored by Tutuk To Win Party List and Frontrow Cares with Wilson as the official ball.



Other notable players taking part in this event are former PBA stars Mac Cardona and Ryan Arana, and 3x3 specialist Jay-R Alabanza, who will see action for Spade Vapes, international player Mac Tallo, Dan Reducto, Mark Yee and Jerwin Gaco, who will play for SV Squad, Fran Yu, who will backstop Luxxe Slim, brothers Ricci and Prince Rivero and Jojo Cunanan seeing action for Frontrow Cares, former PBA star Ronald Tubid, playing for Luxxe White and Paolo and Derrick Hubalde seeing action for Luxx3 Protect.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 GAB willing to aid Casimero
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GAB willing to aid Casimero


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
GAB chairman Baham Mitra said yesterday the agency is open to assist WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero who will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine chess champion eyes Grandmaster status
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine chess champion eyes Grandmaster status


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
From emerging as the country’s chess king, Daniel Quizon has turned his attention to achieving another feat —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer season-high spoiled in Shiga loss; Parks' Nagoya wins 3rd straight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer season-high spoiled in Shiga loss; Parks' Nagoya wins 3rd straight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite Kiefer's best performance in Japan so far, with 28 points in 31 minutes of play, the Lakestars were sent reeling to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NLEX survives shaky finish, noses out TNT
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
NLEX spoiled TNT’s debut, 102-100, to seize the solo lead in the 46th PBA Governors’ Cup that started opening doors to fans last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Liga Pilipinas to be revived?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With the country coming closer to normal conditions, it’s apparent that basketball leagues are showing the way in reviving fan interest in sports.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Rookie Reaves unlikely hero in Lakers' NBA overtime win over Mavs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rookie Reaves unlikely hero in Lakers' NBA overtime win over Mavs


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Lakers had their star trio on court , but it was rookie Austin Reaves who was the unlikely hero in their 107-104...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thompson vs Muhammad highlights last UFC event for 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thompson vs Muhammad highlights last UFC event for 2021


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
It isn’t the New Year yet, but the Ultimate Fighting Championship will set off some early fireworks when Stephen “Wonderboy”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist, ONIC sweep foes to stay in title hunt at M3 World Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist, ONIC sweep foes to stay in title hunt at M3 World Championship


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino teams Blacklist International and ONIC Philippines showed the world why the Philippines is one of the top countries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Romero is PSBK novice king, Ducati Cup Rider of Year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Romero is PSBK novice king, Ducati Cup Rider of Year


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Proving that his Rookie of the Year award was no fluke, Reghis “RG” Romero V of Club 200 swept all of his races...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quizon: Next Filipino GM?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quizon: Next Filipino GM?


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
After being crowned as the country’s new chess king, Daniel Quizon has turned his attention to an even greater feat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with