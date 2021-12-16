Thompson vs Muhammad highlights last UFC event for 2021

MANILA, Philippines – It isn’t the New Year yet, but the Ultimate Fighting Championship will set off some early fireworks on Sunday, December 19, for UFC Fight Night when Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Belal Muhammad figure in a welterweight match at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Thompson (16-5-1) is ranked fifth in the UFC welterweight division while Muhammad (19-3-0) is at 10th. This is a big fight where the winner could be a fight or even two away from a shot at current titlist Kamaru Usman.

The match is expected to be trench warfare. Both are stand-up fighters whose bouts more often than not go the distance.

Both fighters spoke to Philstar.com in exclusive interviews.

“A lot of guys look for the early knockout but I am ready for the grind,” said Thompson, who in 2016 visited Manila during a UFC promotional tour. “Most people would give up in the grind. I have been in tough situations but what I learned is not to give up. If a knockout happens, it happens.”

Thompson is actually coming off a loss to Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision.

“In that fight, I was worried about a takedown and when you worry about that, it manifests itself,” recounted Thompson. “So I have a change in mindset. Instead of worrying about what he will do to me, how about I make him worry about what I will do to him?”

“The plan is to win against Muhammad, and if possible, surpass Randy Couture, as the oldest to compete in the UFC,” explained the man nicknamed “Wonderboy” for defeating a much older fighter early in his career.

Thompson isn’t the only fighter with a fancy or memorable nickname.

Muhammad’s moniker is “Remember the Name” for his penchant for punishing and taking out opponents. Since joining the UFC, he is 10-3-1. This fight against Thompson will be his fourth for 2021.

“Actually,” corrected Muhammad, “I was going for five fights this year. After my win over Demian Maia, I had no injuries and I was looking to fight someone, but when you’re a ranked fighter, it’s harder to get fights with other ranked fighters because they are picky with the schedule.”

Belal started the year with a unanimous decision win over Dhiego Lima, had a No Contest against Leon Edwards after an eye poke by the latter that left him unable to compete. And just this past June, Belal defeated Maia, a UFC legend, in three rounds. Now, he hopes to end the year with a blast.

“I fought a UFC legend in Demian Maia, now I get to fight another legend in Stephen Thompson who is, in my opinion, the best striker in the welterweight division. And he is a puzzle to fight and many don’t want to fight him because he is tough to figure out. For me, this cannot go to the judges. Because he is so good when he needs to win rounds and minutes.”

“I am one of those guys where you have to put me out to end the fight. I am one of those guys who will grind it out,” summed up Muhammad the Chicago native, who hopes to make it two wins in two weeks. Just last weekend, his fellow Windy City native Julianna Pena shocked the world with a huge beat down of the seemingly invincible Amanda Nunes in two rounds.

“Me and Belal — it’s a massive fight,” succinctly put Thompson. “Expect it to be explosive.”

With a lot of fireworks thrown in as well.

The Stephen Thompson-Belal Muhammad duel will be the co-main event for UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis versus Chris Daukaus. It will be shown on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cigna as well as the Tap Go streaming application.